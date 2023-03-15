Willie Nelson’s Annual Luck Reunion Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
By Clayton Edwards,
4 days ago
Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion was scheduled to take place tomorrow, March 16th. However, mother nature had other plans. Tomorrow’s forecast in Spicewood, Texas calls for rain and thunderstorms. As a result, organizers have decided to postpone the event.
Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion Rescheduled for Friday
The official Luck Reunion social media accounts shared the news earlier today. Luckily, ticketholders won’t have to wait long to see Willie, his family band, and the rest of the eclectic lineup.
“Under the advisement of Travis County officials and the National Weather Service, the decision has been made to postpone Luck Reunion to Friday, March 17th,” The post began.
Sure, it’s a day later, and that can be a hassle. However, this could be a blessing in disguise. Friday shows are always great. On top of that, concertgoers will have a whole weekend to nurse any potential hangovers. There’s a good chance there will be plenty of hangovers to nurse. That old Whiskey River was going to be flowing strong anyway. Now, with the show set to take place on St. Patrick’s Day, there’s a chance that it will be flowing even stronger.
“The safety of fans, performers, vendors, and staff remains paramount without that, there is no Luck,” the post continued. The post went on to promise, “Same venue, same vendors, same Willie… and a little more sunshine.”
Luck Reunion Lineup
This year’s Luck Reunion will be worth waiting for. The lineup consists of some of the best names in independent country, some up-and-comers, and a handful of Texas favorites. Additionally, Willie Nelson and Family will headline the event. Additionally, vendors at the Reunion will offer merchandise from local artisans as well as food from acclaimed chefs, and so much more.
Willie Nelson & Family
Spoon
Shane Smith & The Saints
A Song for Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell feat. Texas Electric Co., Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and special guests)
Sierra Ferrell
Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band
Devon Gilfillian
Arcy Drive
Rattlesnake Milk
Tami Neilson
Fruit Bats
Ethel Cain
The Band of Heathens
Michael Martin Murphey
The War and Treaty
Pearla
Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The West Texas Exiles
Angel White
J. Creek Cloggers
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Katie Pruitt
Elvie Shane
Sadurn
Peter One
Thee Sacred Souls
Bob Schneider
The Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan, Nicky Diamonds
Jason Scott & The High Heat
The Heavy Heavy
The Golden Dregs
A Tribute to Dough Sahm & The Texas Tornadoes featuring Shawn Sahm and friends
Guster
Wild Child
Drayton Farley
Jaime Wyatt
Sir Woman
Hermanos Gutierrez
Willis Alan Ramsey
Night Cap
Particle Kid
Dallas Burrow
BMI Songwriters Circle featuring John Baumann, Bella White, Poet Hawkins
Comments / 0