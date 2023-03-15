Open in App
Spicewood, TX
Willie Nelson’s Annual Luck Reunion Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

By Clayton Edwards,

4 days ago
(Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink via Getty Images)

Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion was scheduled to take place tomorrow, March 16th. However, mother nature had other plans. Tomorrow’s forecast in Spicewood, Texas calls for rain and thunderstorms. As a result, organizers have decided to postpone the event.

Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion Rescheduled for Friday

The official Luck Reunion social media accounts shared the news earlier today. Luckily, ticketholders won’t have to wait long to see Willie, his family band, and the rest of the eclectic lineup.

“Under the advisement of Travis County officials and the National Weather Service, the decision has been made to postpone Luck Reunion to Friday, March 17th,” The post began.

Sure, it’s a day later, and that can be a hassle. However, this could be a blessing in disguise. Friday shows are always great. On top of that, concertgoers will have a whole weekend to nurse any potential hangovers. There’s a good chance there will be plenty of hangovers to nurse. That old Whiskey River was going to be flowing strong anyway. Now, with the show set to take place on St. Patrick’s Day, there’s a chance that it will be flowing even stronger.

“The safety of fans, performers, vendors, and staff remains paramount without that, there is no Luck,” the post continued. The post went on to promise, “Same venue, same vendors, same Willie… and a little more sunshine.”

Luck Reunion Lineup

This year’s Luck Reunion will be worth waiting for. The lineup consists of some of the best names in independent country, some up-and-comers, and a handful of Texas favorites. Additionally, Willie Nelson and Family will headline the event. Additionally, vendors at the Reunion will offer merchandise from local artisans as well as food from acclaimed chefs, and so much more.

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Spoon
  • Shane Smith & The Saints
  • A Song for Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell feat. Texas Electric Co., Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and special guests)
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • Arcy Drive
  • Rattlesnake Milk
  • Tami Neilson
  • Fruit Bats
  • Ethel Cain
  • The Band of Heathens
  • Michael Martin Murphey
  • The War and Treaty
  • Pearla
  • Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The West Texas Exiles
  • Angel White
  • J. Creek Cloggers
  • Matthew Logan Vasquez
  • Katie Pruitt
  • Elvie Shane
  • Sadurn
  • Peter One
  • Thee Sacred Souls
  • Bob Schneider
  • The Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan, Nicky Diamonds
  • Jason Scott & The High Heat
  • The Heavy Heavy
  • The Golden Dregs
  • A Tribute to Dough Sahm & The Texas Tornadoes featuring Shawn Sahm and friends
  • Guster
  • Wild Child
  • Drayton Farley
  • Jaime Wyatt
  • Sir Woman
  • Hermanos Gutierrez
  • Willis Alan Ramsey
  • Night Cap
  • Particle Kid
  • Dallas Burrow
  • BMI Songwriters Circle featuring John Baumann, Bella White, Poet Hawkins
