Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn-Iowa among NCAA Tournament's most intriguing first round games

By Taylor Jones,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UahLS_0lJsCdpk00

Auburn basketball snuck into the NCAA Tournament by earning their 20th win of the season on the final day of regular season play, and their reward will be playing in one of the most interesting matchups of the first round.

No. 9 seed Auburn will square off with No. 8 seed Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday evening at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Playing in the 8-9 game is usually intriguing in itself, but CBS’ David Cobb feels that there is another factor that will draw in viewers.

Cobb ranked every NCAA Tournament opening-round matchup and has placed Auburn-Iowa at No. 3 on the list, trailing only Arkansas-Illinois and Texas A&MPenn State as the best matchups in the first round. He says that Auburn’s guards, as well as the coaching matchup, should provide quality entertainment to the college basketball fan.

If you’re into seeing coaches act like children, you’ll love this one. We’ll set the over/under on coach technicals at a cautious 1.5 and won’t be surprised if either Auburn’s Bruce Pearl or Iowa’s Fran McCaffery get tossed for their antics. The Hawkeyes are a fun offensive team led by a potential first-round NBA Draft pick in Kris Murray, and Auburn’s backcourt of Wendell Green and K.D. Johnson is constant chaos.

The chaos of the No. 8 Iowa- No. 9 Auburn matchup will tipoff at 5:45 p.m. CT on Thursday evening on TNT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Ohio State women's basketball advances to second round of NCAA Tournament with win over James Madison
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY20 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL17 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Penn State’s NCAA Basketball Tournament loss to Texas
State College, PA6 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA2 days ago
Arkansas dispatches defending champs, No. 1-seed Kansas, to advance to Sweet 16
Fayetteville, AR9 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA3 days ago
Twitter reactions to Duke losing in second round of NCAA Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC11 hours ago
A rage-filled Tom Izzo snapped a poor whiteboard during Michigan State’s 1st-round game
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin had some delicious NCAA tournament trash talk for Kentucky
Manhattan, KS9 hours ago
St. John's steals NCAA tourney play-in win on last-second layup over Purdue
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Oklahoma Sooners advance in Women's NCAA Tournament with 85-63 win over Portland
Norman, OK4 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to former recruiting target in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC17 hours ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA9 hours ago
Devo Davis, Arkansas native, deserves to go down as an all-time Hogs great
Jacksonville, AR9 hours ago
UNC recruiting target trending toward Louisville
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Twitter reacts to Auburn's season-ending collapse against Houston
Auburn, AL6 hours ago
NBA fans rightfully roasted Paul George for saying he 'hung banners' during his time with the Pacers
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Wisconsin recruit wins third straight state title Saturday
Pewaukee, WI5 hours ago
Hot takes fly on social media after USC loses in NCAA Tournament
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Tennessee's Olivier Nkamhoua got a splashy celebration from his fellow Vols after toppling Duke
Knoxville, TN7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy