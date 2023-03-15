Hershey’s introduces new Kisses flavor with chocolate milk filling
By Rian Bossler,
4 days ago
HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chocolate milk lovers can soon get their hands on a new Hershey’s Kisses flavor with a creamy and delicious center filling.
The Hershey’s Company announced Wednesday that Kisses Milklicious candies with a chocolate milk filling will be available starting in March. The new and unique flavor is meant to bring back memories of enjoying a glass of chocolate milk.
Milklicious Kisses will be wrapped in light-blue foils adorned with little glasses of milk. The flavor will also be the only filled Kisses candy available year-round and can be found in nine-ounce share bags.
“Inspired by the special tastes of childhood, Hershey’s Kisses Milklicious candies feature a rich and creamy chocolate milk filling that is guaranteed to add a bit of delight to any time of day, and unlock fond memories of drinking chocolate milk for the whole family,” Hershey’s Brand Manager Katie DeCapria. “We’re excited to bring Kisses brand fans the chance to enjoy a filled product variation year-round.”
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0