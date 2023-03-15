Open in App
Hershey, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Hershey’s introduces new Kisses flavor with chocolate milk filling

By Rian Bossler,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVmiy_0lJsCNuE00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chocolate milk lovers can soon get their hands on a new Hershey’s Kisses flavor with a creamy and delicious center filling.

The Hershey’s Company announced Wednesday that Kisses Milklicious candies with a chocolate milk filling will be available starting in March. The new and unique flavor is meant to bring back memories of enjoying a glass of chocolate milk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IV9i_0lJsCNuE00
New Hershey’s KISSES Milklicious chocolates in 9oz. share pack

Milklicious Kisses will be wrapped in light-blue foils adorned with little glasses of milk. The flavor will also be the only filled Kisses candy available year-round and can be found in nine-ounce share bags.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“Inspired by the special tastes of childhood, Hershey’s Kisses Milklicious candies feature a rich and creamy chocolate milk filling that is guaranteed to add a bit of delight to any time of day, and unlock fond memories of drinking chocolate milk for the whole family,” Hershey’s Brand Manager Katie DeCapria. “We’re excited to bring Kisses brand fans the chance to enjoy a filled product variation year-round.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hershey, PA newsLocal Hershey, PA
CAB Heads to Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA3 days ago
Willie Nelson Outlaw Music Festival Tour coming to Pennsylvania
Hershey, PA5 days ago
Job fair to be held at Milton Hershey School
Hershey, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Schaylor Brewing Company - Reading, PA
Reading, PA22 hours ago
Berks beauty salon to celebrate grand opening with free select services
Shillington, PA2 days ago
New Tractor Supply coming to York County
Lewisberry, PA2 days ago
Gettysburg Restaurant Short Staffed After Revealing New ‘Negro,’ ‘Caucasian’ Cocktails
Gettysburg, PA4 days ago
World of Outlaws event at Williams Grove canceled due to rain
Mechanicsburg, PA2 days ago
Young Farm Family Embraces Changing Landscape and Growing Family
Chambersburg, PA2 days ago
Lebanon County-based food truck opens first brick and mortar location
Lebanon, PA4 days ago
Christine Miller’s 3-run homer not enough for Middletown softball as Hamburg rallies
Middletown, PA2 days ago
Lebanon County retirement community welcomes first therapy dog
Myerstown, PA2 days ago
Vacant furniture business now event space in Pottsville
Pottsville, PA3 days ago
Nicolas Hernandez, “The Living Dream” [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
Lebanon, PA3 days ago
While This Decades-Old Eatery in Philadelphia Is Closing, West Chester Location Will Remain Open
West Chester, PA2 days ago
'Crisis mode': 50 dogs sick at Pennsylvania animal shelter
Mechanicsburg, PA5 days ago
Reading drops final match of three-game-series with Atlanta
Reading, PA15 hours ago
The Humane Society of Harrisburg has lost community support for its mishandling of Pursuit | PennLive letters
Harrisburg, PA23 hours ago
Central Pa. woman mauled to death while taking care of neighbor’s dogs: coroner
New Bloomfield, PA2 days ago
PennDOT services to be unavailable due to network maintenance
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
Two people found dead inside a Schuylkill Co. home Saturday
Barnesville, PA17 hours ago
Pedestrian flown to Hershey Medical Center after being struck late Friday night
Hershey, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy