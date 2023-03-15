Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: The Setlist & Everything Else To Know

Image Credit: Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

The Eras Tour is just days from kicking off in Glendale, Arizona on March 17! Taylor Swift has been hard at work for months putting together this show for her fans. It will be the singer’s first time touring since 2018, and expectations are high. Since Taylor’s last tour, she’s released four albums, as well as two re-recorded versions of old albums. Speculation about which tracks will actually make the show’s setlist has been rampant amongst fans since Taylor announced the tour in November 2022.

One thing that fans can be certain of is that Taylor will be taking them throughout her entire catalog of music on this tour. Leading up to opening night, the singer has been rehearsing at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, and fans have been hanging around outside, hoping to hear snippets of what to expect. Find out everything we know about the setlist and tour below:

Taylor performing during a TV special. (Michael Zorn/Shutterstock)

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist

Taylor is doing her best to keep everything about this show under wraps until night one, but fans outside the stadium have gotten to hear SOME of the songs that it appears she will be playing. Those who have gotten close enough to the stadium have shared social media videos of songs that they’ve heard Taylor rehearsing. Although the sound and footage is grainy, there have been some confirmed songs that Taylor has rehearsed.

The songs Taylor has been heard practicing are: “...Ready For It?”, “Bejeweled,” “Cruel Summer,” “Karma,” “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” “Anti-Hero,” “Shake It Off,” “Mastermind,” “Style,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “Vigilante S***,” “Bad Blood,” “Lavender Haze,” “Midnight Rain” and “Don’t Blame Me.” One fan who saw “Karma” being rehearsed claimed that there were fireworks going off during the performance, which has led some fans to believe that it will be the final song of the show, per Twitter. Back in November, Taylor also seemed to hint that “Delicate” would be included on the Eras Tour setlist, as she responded to a fan’s TikTok asking to “bring [it] back” from the Reputation tour. “Done,” Taylor replied.

Of course, none of this will be confirmed until Taylor takes the stage for the first time on March 17. The 33-year-old has hundreds of songs and ten albums to choose from. Since her last tour, she released the albums Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights, as well as re-records of Fearless and Red. The re-records feature several new songs themselves, with additional tracks added that didn’t make the album cuts the first time around. One of those songs is the fan-favorite “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” which won a Grammy award and various other accolades. Although it would be a lengthy addition to the show, many fans are hoping that this one will make the tour setlist.

It’s also unclear whether or not Taylor will have the same exact setlist every single night, or if she’ll change things up each show. During the Reputation Tour, Taylor had one slot in the setlist where she played a different song from her vast catalog each night. This allowed fans to see her play tracks that she hadn’t sung live in years. Plus, Taylor is known to bring special guests onstage for her shows, so there’s always the possibility of different musical artists joining her to sing their own songs, as well.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates

When Taylor first announced her Eras tour, she confirmed that the first leg would include 27 dates in the United States throughout spring and summer 2023. Of course, demand for the tickets was extremely high, so she doubled the amount of shows. As of March 2023, there are now 52 dates on the Eras tour (see below).

Plus, there’s sure to be more to come. In Taylor’s announcement post on Instagram, she made it clear that this was just the tour’s first leg. Plus, back in October 2022, the UK Store on Taylor’s website confirmed that dates in England were coming. Fans who preordered Taylor’s album Midnights in the store were given a “special presale code access for forthcoming and yet-to-be-announced UK show dates.” Subsequent legs of the tour have not been confirmed.

Taylor performing at 2019 AMAs. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

For the first leg of the tour, Taylor enlisted various opening acts. Two opening acts from the list will play at each show. The openers are: HAIM, Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, Beabadoobee, Girl In Red, MUNA, and Owenn. See the US tour dates below:

March 17 & 18, 2023 — State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

March 24 & 25, 2023 — Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

March 31, April 1 & 2, 2023 — AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

April 13, 14 & 15, 2023 — Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

April 21, 22 & 23, 2023 — NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

April 28, 29 & 30, 2023 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atanta, Georgia

May 5, 6 & 7, 2023 — Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

May 12, 13 & 14, 2023 — Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 19, 20 & 21, 2023 — Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

May 26, 27 & 28, 2023 — MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

June 2, 3 & 4, 2023 — Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 9 & 10, 2023 — Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

June 16 & 17, 2023 — Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

June 23 & 24, 2023 — U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

June 30 & July 1, 2023 — Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

July 7 & 8, 2023 — Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

July 14 & 15, 2023 — Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado

July 22 & 23, 2023 — Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

July 28 & 29, 2023 — Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

August 3, 4, 5, 8 & 9, 2023 — SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Controversy

When tickets for the Eras Tour went on sale, there was an unprecedented demand. Before the on-sale date, fans were able to sign up for a “verified fan” code, which was Ticketmaster’s attempt at eliminating bots from purchasing tickets. A lottery-style drawing was done, giving only a select number of fans pre-sale codes to purchase tickets.

Despite hundreds of thousands of fans not receiving codes and being put on a “waitlist,” Ticketmaster still crashed when hoards of Swifties flocked to the site on the Nov. 15 pre-sale date. Millions of people attempted to log into the sale at the same time, causing the site to crash. The chairman of Live Nation later revealed that 14 million fans were attempting to sign on at once, despite Ticketmaster only expecting 1.5 million based on the codes that had been given out.

Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the regular on-sale for the concert, due to lack of tickets remaining. Thousands of fans were not able to get tickets to the tour, leading to outrage and backlash against Ticketmaster. On Nov. 18, Taylor took to her Instagram Story to address the situation. She specifically called out Ticketmaster for not being able to handle the demand of the situation, despite assuring her that it would be covered.

“It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” Taylor wrote. “We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse. There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them. And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us all to get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

Taylor onstage with her dancers. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

That same day, Ticketmaster apologized for the fiasco in a statement on its website. The company apologized specifically to Taylor and her fans, while also attempting to explain how things got so out of control. Ticketmaster included statistics to show just how many people were coming to the site to purchase tickets, and explained how this astronomical number was different than what they’ve experienced in the past. “Historically, around 40% of [verified] fans [with presale codes] actually show up and most purchase an average of 3 tickets,” the post explained. “Around 1.5 million [of 3.5 million who signed up] people were sent codes to join the on-sale for all 52 dates.”

The post continued, “This time, the staggering number of bot attacks, as well as fans who didn’t have codes, drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 BILLION total system requests.” The company also assured fans that they were “always working to improve the ticket buying experience.”

In Jan. 2023, Ticketmaster/Live Nation faced a Senate hearing about whether or not its monopoly on the ticket-buying industry is what led to this controversy. During the hearing, the CEO of Live Nation once again apologized to Taylor and her fans. “We need to do better and will do better,” he insisted, per Associated Press. The Ticketmaster higher-ups were grilled by the Senate during the hearing, and many Senators even pulled out Taylor Swift song lyrics to make their points. It remains to be seen whether or not this hearing will have any effect on the company in the future.