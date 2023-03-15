‘Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 3: The Cast & More You Need To Know

Image Credit: Peacock / NBC

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is returning for season 3 with a trip to Thailand that is can’t-miss television. The new season of the Peacock series sees eight Real Housewives stars, from five different franchises, traveling to Thailand for a week-long vacation where there’s no shortage of drama. The first two seasons of RHUGT, which took place in Turks & Caicos and Massachusetts, respectively, were huge hits for Peacock, and we can promise you that season 3 is going to deliver, as well.

RHUGT season 3 (Photo: Peacock / NBC)

Filming for RHUGT season 3 took place in July 2022, and fans got their first glimpse of the show at BravoCon three months later. The official trailer was released in February 2023 and featured just some of the wild antics that went down in Thailand. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about RHUGT season 3.

‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Premiere Date

The new season of RHUGT will premiere Thursday, March 23, exclusively on Peacock. The first three episodes will be available to stream that day. There will be 7 episodes total, with the finale airing April 20.

‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Cast

The RHUGT season 3 cast was officially announced by Peacock on July 14, 2022, shortly before filming began. The cast includes Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from Real Housewives of Miami, Leah McSweeney from Real Housewives of New York City, and Porsha Williams from Real Housewives of Atlanta. RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer was supposed to be on the trip, but she was replaced by Porsha before they flew to Thailand. Tinsley allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons,” a source told People.

‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Drama

There’s no shortage of drama in the RHUGT season 3 trailer. One of the biggest blowups is between Candiace and Porsha, when the RHOP star calls out the RHOA alum for her marriage to Simon Guobadia, who used to be married to her former co-star Falynn Guobadia. Also, Heather has to field questions about Jen Shah‘s guilty plea. This season was filmed before Jen began her 6.5-year prison sentence for her role in a telemarketing scam.

HollywoodLife has spoken to a few of the RHUGT season 3 ladies on our Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, where major scoop about the new season was shared. Leah revealed in her interview that the trip to Thailand was “very intense.” She also confirmed that there “was some spillage over” from the drama between Whitney and Heather, on RHOSLC, and Gizelle and Candiace, on RHOP. “So that was interesting how their dynamics from their shows and their drama and issues with each other definitely came into this season of Ultimate Girls Trip,” Leah said.

Alexia and Marysol were each on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, as well, and they both said that Leah caused the most drama in Thailand. “She’s kind of very monotone. There’s no ups, there’s no fun,” Marysol said about Leah. Alexia explained that all the ladies felt like Leah “didn’t wanna be there.”

And when Whitney was on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, she confirmed that she fought with Heather on RHUGT 3, which was filmed after their falling out on RHOSLC season 3. “There was some bad weather in Thailand, for sure,” Whitney told us.

The Future of ‘RHUGT’

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip has been such a major success, so it’s not surprising that more seasons are coming. Season 4, which features all ex-Housewives, just like season 2, filmed in Morocco in January 2023. The cast includes Caroline Manzo from Real Housewives of New Jersey, Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi from Real Housewives of Orange County, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille from RHOA, and Alex McCord from RHONY. Brandi, Vicki, Phaedra, and Eva all appeared on RHUGT season 2, which filmed at Dorinda Medley‘s Blue Stone Manor home.

Season 4 of RHUGT has been in the headlines already because of an alleged incident that took place between Brandi and Caroline. Sources close to the production alleged that Brandi kissed and touched Caroline without her consent, so higher-ups had Brandi removed from filming, and Caroline also decided to step away from the show before filming wrapped. Brandi’s team has since denied that she did anything wrong in Morocco. Neither Caroline or Brandi have spoken out about the controversy.