TPAC hires new executive director

By Keith Horinek,

4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) and their management company, VenuWorks, has introduced Rory Kent as the new executive director.

This follows a national search to fill the executive director position. Kent hails from Birmingham, AL.

“This whole town is very similar to Birmingham. Topeka, or Top City as everyone calls it, I can see the turn. I try to tell everybody, enjoy this while you can because once it turns, it’s going to open up real wide, however it’s going to be good, and I want everybody to enjoy the experience.

To me, Venue Works is a company that gets entertainment correctly. VenuWorks is all about diversity and inclusion. How can we provide something for everybody. I want to be able to give entertainment for everybody. It can be a combination of dance recitals, Broadway plays, comedy, bands, or your favorite artist.

I tell everybody, this venue will capture your imagination like no other. You can’t pay for this type of atmosphere.”

Rory Kent
According to TPAC, “Kent joins VenuWorks after nearly a decade in event management leadership roles in Birmingham, Alabama. Most recently, Kent served as the Program Manager-Sports and Entertainment for the Birmingham Mayor’s Department where he worked with City facilities to contract, market, and execute local events.

“I am grateful to VenuWorks to have been selected as the new executive director and look
forward to working with the city of Topeka, VenuWorks, the TPAC Board, and the community to elevate the level of success at the Topeka Performing Arts Center,” Kent said.

Former Executive Director, Larry Gawronski, announced his retirement from VenuWorks in December 2022. Gawronski has served TPAC as their executive director for the last seven years.

