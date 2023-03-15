Open in App
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

‘Scariest defense in the NFL’: Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys trade for Stephon Gilmore

By Lawrence Dow,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCT5S_0lJsB7pe00

Skip Bayless was overjoyed on Unidpsuted, talking about the Cowboys trade for Stephon Gilmore.

Bayless said he had always been a fan of the Pro Bowl cornerback and claimed Gilmore would be more valuable to the Cowboys than star CB Jalen Ramsey would’ve been .

Bayless went on to say that with the Gilmore addition, the Cowboys were in the running for the best defense in the NFL.

His co-host Shannon Sharpe said the trade was worth celebrating, but the Cowboys true issue was at quarterback with Dak Prescott.

Bayless finished by saying improving the defense, even more, could help the team overcome Prescott’s deficiencies.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on loss of Ezekiel Elliott: “I’m hurt. I’m sure he is.”
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott officially done in Dallas. Cowboys part ways with 2-time rushing champ
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Stephon Gilmore says it’s a “blessing” to join the Dallas Cowboys
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Fentanyl sales suspect tells police he is white, lives in Flower Mound and will be fine
Flower Mound, TX9 days ago
Man shoots self as police search for source of foul odor inside home, Texas cops say
Houston, TX7 days ago
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: “His commitment and passion for winning is selfless”
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott had the same fate as Dallas Cowboys greats Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Man shot in a road rage crime on Interstate 20 in south Fort Worth, authorities say
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Dallas Cowboys get Dak Prescott insurance, QB Cooper Rush returns for 2 years, $6M
Dallas, TX2 days ago
He was one of the best at his position in the NFL, but it wants no part of Marquette King
Arlington, TX3 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Dallas Cowboys get juice for offense, acquire reciever Brandin Cooks in a trade with Texans
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man found in Oak Cliff field died from ‘homicidal violence,’ officials say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Woman in critical condition after being shot behind Fort Worth motel, police say
Fort Worth, TX6 days ago
Yes, The Original is really closing in west Fort Worth. But look what’s opening
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Two students shot at Arlington Lamar High School; suspect in custody
Arlington, TX2 hours ago
XFL: Arlington Renegades beat San Antonio Brahmas for their first road win of the year
Arlington, TX1 hour ago
Motorist fatally hit by pickup truck on Northeast Loop 820 toll lanes in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Watch: Former Dallas Cowboy Michael Irvin’s interaction with Marriott employee on Feb. 5
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs oust TCU Horned Frogs from NCAA tournament
Fort Worth, TX11 hours ago
Three officers shoot armed man outside of his south Fort Worth house, police say
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Dead roaches, insects found at 2 restaurants; 1 closure in latest Fort Worth inspections
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy