‘Scariest defense in the NFL’: Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys trade for Stephon Gilmore

Skip Bayless was overjoyed on Unidpsuted, talking about the Cowboys trade for Stephon Gilmore.

Bayless said he had always been a fan of the Pro Bowl cornerback and claimed Gilmore would be more valuable to the Cowboys than star CB Jalen Ramsey would’ve been .

Bayless went on to say that with the Gilmore addition, the Cowboys were in the running for the best defense in the NFL.

His co-host Shannon Sharpe said the trade was worth celebrating, but the Cowboys true issue was at quarterback with Dak Prescott.

Bayless finished by saying improving the defense, even more, could help the team overcome Prescott’s deficiencies.