Open in App
Paradise, NV
See more from this location?
The Hill

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the cost of prescription drugs

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgeTY_0lJsAhIE00

President Biden will speak Wednesday on how his proposed 2024 budget could affect prescription drug prices.

The appearance at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas follows several other stops in a western swing, which included a meeting with the prime ministers of the U.K. and Australia, as well as fundraising stops.

Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order with several measures intended to prevent gun violence in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park, where eleven people died in a January mass shooting.

Biden’s prescription drug plan builds on the policies in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, including an expansion of price controls on insulin and an increase in Medicare’s ability to negotiate over the cost of various drugs.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Democratic rep says he might vote in favor of impeaching Mayorkas over border wall construction
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy