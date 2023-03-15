After Georgia man found dead in rug, suspect in another case is questioned in Louisiana

The body of a missing Georgia businessman was found rolled in a rug. Now a man wanted for questioning has been arrested on unrelated charges.

The 45-year-old man was arrested March 13 and charged with probation violation , criminal damage to property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and three counts of access device fraud, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police did not say what led to his arrest.

The man had been wanted for questioning in the case of missing Georgia businessman Nathan Millard . Authorities haven’t said if he’s connected to Millard’s disappearance.

Relatives said Millard, 42, was visiting from Walton County, Georgia, on a business trip when he vanished Feb. 23 in downtown Baton Rouge.

On March 6, his body was found rolled in a rug and dumped in a vacant lot a few miles from a bar where he was last seen, McClatchy News reported. A passerby noticed a “foul odor” and called 911, according to Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

After his disappearance, authorities said surveillance video showed someone using Millard’s debit card at an ATM , WMAZ reported. That card was later used at two different businesses, WBRZ reported, citing an arrest warrant.

The man who was arrested has not been named as a suspect, though police said he tried to “disguise” a car that was reported stolen as news of Millard’s disappearance garnered widespread attention, according to the news station.

An autopsy report concluded there was no trauma to Millard’s body, and police said “no foul play” is suspected in his death, WAFB reported.

“Foul play was pertaining to the way that he died, not to the entire incident as a whole,” Baton Rouge police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told the outlet. “He didn’t die from blunt force trauma, he didn’t die from stabbing, and he didn’t die from shooting.”

