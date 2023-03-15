March is designated as National Reading Month in honor of writer and illustrator Dr. Suess, who was born March 2, 1904. Dr. Suess wrote popular children’s books such as “The Cat in the Hat,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” and many more. He received the Pulitze Prize in 1984 for his contribution to the education of children.

Some of the benefits that reading can provide are increases vocabulary and knowledge, exercises the brain by improving focus and memory, aids in stress reduction and sleep readiness along with providing a free source of entertainment.

In honor of National Reading Month, the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library will distribute bookmarkers to the students of Rippleside Elementary and Aitkin High School.