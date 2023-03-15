Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Kings' Lyles suspended 1 game; Bucks' Lopez fined $25,000

4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was dribbling out the clock in the final minute of the Bucks’ 133-124 victory over the Kings when he was fouled by Lyles, who then pushed the two-time MVP. Lopez then confronted Lyles.

Lyles struck Lopez in the face and grabbed and held the 7-footer around the neck area. Both players were ejected from the game.

Lyles will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Kings visit the Chicago Bulls.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

