Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival is back for its 41st year. Here’s all you need to know
By Chelsea Madden,
4 days ago
The International Cherry Blossom Festival is back for 2023 as it celebrates its 41st year of the “Pinkest Party on Earth.”
If you aren’t familiar with Macon this time of year, well, the festival’s website describes it best:
“Macon becomes a pink, cotton-spun paradise as over 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees bloom in all their glory. Originally a sleepy southern town, Macon has now become a bustling center of beauty and international friendship.”
Festival-goers and people near and far can now see the trees bloom in real-time with the festival’s new “ Bloomcam ,” located on the website.
However, seeing them in person is always best and with the festival starting Friday and running through March 26, you’ll have plenty of time to do so.
The festival kicks off March 17 at Carolyn Crayton Park, formerly known as Central City Park (115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive).
A few things to remember:
Admission is $10 per day and children under 10 are free
There is a clear bag policy
Parking is available along Riverside Drive, Coliseum Drive and other marked parking will be available.
A full map showing where festival events are held and where parking is available will be located on the website .
Here’s the schedule of big events during the festival. A full list of events and shows can be found on the festival’s website .:
What : Cheer on teams as they race their bed down Cherry Street and compete for the Dream Team Award, Sleep Walkers Award and Best in Bed Award. Will the Macon-Bibb Fire Department defend their legendary title?
What : Listen to the edgy, country tunes of this band and you might hear hits like “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Love Ain’t” or “Drunk Last Night.” The nightly concert series is free with admission into the park.
What : Enjoy food, fun and shopping at this local event. There will be food trucks from all across the south and regional vendors selling gifts. There will also be live music by DJ Laura Starling and on-site beer sales from Piedmont Brewery.
