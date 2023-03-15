Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival is back for its 41st year. Here’s all you need to know

The International Cherry Blossom Festival is back for 2023 as it celebrates its 41st year of the “Pinkest Party on Earth.”

If you aren’t familiar with Macon this time of year, well, the festival’s website describes it best:

“Macon becomes a pink, cotton-spun paradise as over 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees bloom in all their glory. Originally a sleepy southern town, Macon has now become a bustling center of beauty and international friendship.”

Festival-goers and people near and far can now see the trees bloom in real-time with the festival’s new “ Bloomcam ,” located on the website.

However, seeing them in person is always best and with the festival starting Friday and running through March 26, you’ll have plenty of time to do so.

The festival kicks off March 17 at Carolyn Crayton Park, formerly known as Central City Park (115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive).

A few things to remember:

Admission is $10 per day and children under 10 are free

There is a clear bag policy

Parking is available along Riverside Drive, Coliseum Drive and other marked parking will be available.

A full map showing where festival events are held and where parking is available will be located on the website .

Here’s the schedule of big events during the festival. A full list of events and shows can be found on the festival’s website .:

When : March 17, noon-1 p.m.

: March 17, noon-1 p.m. Where : Carolyn Crayton Park

: Carolyn Crayton Park What : Join state and local dignitaries, Cherry Blossom Board of Directors and the Macon community to kickoff the 41st Cherry Blossom Festival with the ribbon cutting in Carolyn Crayton Park.

The Cherry Blossom Ball is the pinkest, most prettiest ball in Macon. And it is a part of the festival that begins on Mar. 17. Courtesy of the Cherry Blossom Festival

When : March 17, 7-11 p.m.

: March 17, 7-11 p.m. Where : City Auditorium

: City Auditorium What : A fabulous dining experience by Oliver’s Corner Bistro, decor by Canaan Marshall Designs and entertainment by The Swingin’ Medallions and Streetline Percussion.

CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 3/19/22 Hundreds gathered on Cherry Street Saturday for the Wiener Dog Race during the 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Clay Teague/clay@cteague.com

When : Mar. 18, noon-1 p.m.

: Mar. 18, noon-1 p.m. Where : Cherry St. & Third St.

: Cherry St. & Third St. What : Dachshund Dogs race down Cherry Street for the title of “Fastest Wiener Dog in Middle Georgia!”

When : March 18, 1-2 p.m.

: March 18, 1-2 p.m. Where : Cherry St. & Third St.

: Cherry St. & Third St. What : At this brand new event, see who is the fastest in a trash can as teams of two race down Cherry Street.

CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 3/19/22 Members of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department fly down Cherry Street and win the Bed Race Saturday during the 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Clay Teague/clay@cteague.com

When : March 18, 2-3 p.m.

: March 18, 2-3 p.m. Where : Cherry St. & Third St.

: Cherry St. & Third St. What : Cheer on teams as they race their bed down Cherry Street and compete for the Dream Team Award, Sleep Walkers Award and Best in Bed Award. Will the Macon-Bibb Fire Department defend their legendary title?

JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 03/24/2019: A drum major with the Southwest High Marching Patriots Band dances while the band performs along Mulberry Street during the 38th Cherry Blossom Festival Parade Sunday. Jason Vorhees/jvorhees@macon.com

When : March 19, 3-4 p.m.

: March 19, 3-4 p.m. Where : Cherry St. & First St.

: Cherry St. & First St. What : Bring the family to enjoy floats, marching bands and for a chance to see this year’s Grand Marshal, NFL Star and Westside alum Kareem Jackson!

When : March 24, 8-10 p.m.

: March 24, 8-10 p.m. Where : Carolyn Crayton Park

: Carolyn Crayton Park What : Listen to the edgy, country tunes of this band and you might hear hits like “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Love Ain’t” or “Drunk Last Night.” The nightly concert series is free with admission into the park.

Ready for food, fun and all of the pink? The “Pinkest Party on Earth” is back for 2023 Mar. 17-26. Courtesy of the Cherry Blossom Festival

When : March 25, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

: March 25, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Where : Cherry St. & Third St.

: Cherry St. & Third St. What : Enjoy food, fun and shopping at this local event. There will be food trucks from all across the south and regional vendors selling gifts. There will also be live music by DJ Laura Starling and on-site beer sales from Piedmont Brewery.

When : March 25, 6-9 p.m.

: March 25, 6-9 p.m. Where : Tubman Museum

: Tubman Museum What : See local celebrities and dignitaries as they show off the best of the local fashion scene.

When : March 26, 4-9 p.m.

: March 26, 4-9 p.m. Where : Carolyn Crayton Park

: Carolyn Crayton Park What : Macon Pops will take the stage at 6:30 before a fantastic firework show lights up the sky at 8:30. Balloon rides are $10 and will take place from 4-8 p.m..

