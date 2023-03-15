Open in App
Macon, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Telegraph

Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival is back for its 41st year. Here’s all you need to know

By Chelsea Madden,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49amA0_0lJs8lDJ00

The International Cherry Blossom Festival is back for 2023 as it celebrates its 41st year of the “Pinkest Party on Earth.”

If you aren’t familiar with Macon this time of year, well, the festival’s website describes it best:

“Macon becomes a pink, cotton-spun paradise as over 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees bloom in all their glory. Originally a sleepy southern town, Macon has now become a bustling center of beauty and international friendship.”

Festival-goers and people near and far can now see the trees bloom in real-time with the festival’s new “ Bloomcam ,” located on the website.

However, seeing them in person is always best and with the festival starting Friday and running through March 26, you’ll have plenty of time to do so.

The festival kicks off March 17 at Carolyn Crayton Park, formerly known as Central City Park (115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive).

A few things to remember:

  • Admission is $10 per day and children under 10 are free

  • There is a clear bag policy

  • Parking is available along Riverside Drive, Coliseum Drive and other marked parking will be available.

  • A full map showing where festival events are held and where parking is available will be located on the website .

Here’s the schedule of big events during the festival. A full list of events and shows can be found on the festival’s website .:

Opening Ceremony

  • When : March 17, noon-1 p.m.
  • Where : Carolyn Crayton Park
  • What : Join state and local dignitaries, Cherry Blossom Board of Directors and the Macon community to kickoff the 41st Cherry Blossom Festival with the ribbon cutting in Carolyn Crayton Park.

Cherry Blossom Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSBrU_0lJs8lDJ00
The Cherry Blossom Ball is the pinkest, most prettiest ball in Macon. And it is a part of the festival that begins on Mar. 17. Courtesy of the Cherry Blossom Festival
  • When : March 17, 7-11 p.m.
  • Where : City Auditorium
  • What : A fabulous dining experience by Oliver’s Corner Bistro, decor by Canaan Marshall Designs and entertainment by The Swingin’ Medallions and Streetline Percussion.

Wiener Dog Race

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdGRw_0lJs8lDJ00
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 3/19/22 Hundreds gathered on Cherry Street Saturday for the Wiener Dog Race during the 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Clay Teague/clay@cteague.com
  • When : Mar. 18, noon-1 p.m.
  • Where : Cherry St. & Third St.
  • What : Dachshund Dogs race down Cherry Street for the title of “Fastest Wiener Dog in Middle Georgia!”

Trash Can Trot

  • When : March 18, 1-2 p.m.
  • Where : Cherry St. & Third St.
  • What : At this brand new event, see who is the fastest in a trash can as teams of two race down Cherry Street.

Bed Race

CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 3/19/22 Members of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department fly down Cherry Street and win the Bed Race Saturday during the 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Clay Teague/clay@cteague.com
  • When : March 18, 2-3 p.m.
  • Where : Cherry St. & Third St.
  • What : Cheer on teams as they race their bed down Cherry Street and compete for the Dream Team Award, Sleep Walkers Award and Best in Bed Award. Will the Macon-Bibb Fire Department defend their legendary title?

Cherry Blossom Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trZ14_0lJs8lDJ00
JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 03/24/2019: A drum major with the Southwest High Marching Patriots Band dances while the band performs along Mulberry Street during the 38th Cherry Blossom Festival Parade Sunday. Jason Vorhees/jvorhees@macon.com
  • When : March 19, 3-4 p.m.
  • Where : Cherry St. & First St.
  • What : Bring the family to enjoy floats, marching bands and for a chance to see this year’s Grand Marshal, NFL Star and Westside alum Kareem Jackson!

Eli Young Band

  • When : March 24, 8-10 p.m.
  • Where : Carolyn Crayton Park
  • What : Listen to the edgy, country tunes of this band and you might hear hits like “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Love Ain’t” or “Drunk Last Night.” The nightly concert series is free with admission into the park.

Food Truck Frenzy and Cherry Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRQ7B_0lJs8lDJ00
Ready for food, fun and all of the pink? The “Pinkest Party on Earth” is back for 2023 Mar. 17-26. Courtesy of the Cherry Blossom Festival
  • When : March 25, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Where : Cherry St. & Third St.
  • What : Enjoy food, fun and shopping at this local event. There will be food trucks from all across the south and regional vendors selling gifts. There will also be live music by DJ Laura Starling and on-site beer sales from Piedmont Brewery.

Cherry Blossom Fashion Show

  • When : March 25, 6-9 p.m.
  • Where : Tubman Museum
  • What : See local celebrities and dignitaries as they show off the best of the local fashion scene.

Festival Finale

  • When : March 26, 4-9 p.m.
  • Where : Carolyn Crayton Park
  • What : Macon Pops will take the stage at 6:30 before a fantastic firework show lights up the sky at 8:30. Balloon rides are $10 and will take place from 4-8 p.m..

What are you most excited to see during this year’s festival? Comment below and let us know!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Macon, GA newsLocal Macon, GA
International Cherry Blossom parade kicks off in downtown Macon
Macon, GA16 hours ago
1983 first ever Cherry Blossom Ball
Macon, GA21 hours ago
'It's all fun!': Second day of 41st Cherry Blossom festival packed with fun and new events
Macon, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The 'Pinkest Party on Earth' kicks off in Macon
Macon, GA2 days ago
Local Irish-inspired specials for St. Patrick’s Day & where to celebrate in Macon this weekend
Macon, GA3 days ago
'We're converting them from funnel cakes to elephant ears': New vendor hits Cherry Blossom Festival scene
Macon, GA2 days ago
'A rash of vandalism': Couple traveling through Macon reports car robberies at their hotel
Macon, GA2 days ago
'Fairest way to get resources we need': New Baldwin County SPLOST could fund fire stations
Milledgeville, GA2 days ago
Cherry Blossom Festival’s Pink Pancake Breakfast is back!
Macon, GA3 days ago
Warner Robins’ Museum of Aviation to host free family day, including F-15 flyover
Warner Robins, GA2 days ago
Dublin celebrates St. Patrick's day with parade and Irish dinner
Dublin, GA1 day ago
Macon man in jail after shooting his wife
Macon, GA9 hours ago
Macon-Bibb County hosts job fair in effort to hire local employees
Macon, GA3 days ago
Woman in critical condition after husband shoots her at Macon home, deputies say
Macon, GA15 hours ago
Live Music in Middle Georgia this Weekend
Macon, GA3 days ago
Chelsea tries: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Warner Robins. You voted and I tried it! Here’s my review.
Warner Robins, GA2 days ago
Award winning hairstylist takes his talent to the international stage
Warner Robins, GA2 days ago
Mojarra, quesabirrias & more. New authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Warner Robins
Warner Robins, GA6 days ago
Hit and run kills woman on Rocky Creek Road, car returns to scene with different driver
Macon, GA4 days ago
Two, including teen, arrested during traffic stop in Macon
Macon, GA3 days ago
Ga. woman arrested after intentionally running man over with her car, police say
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Macon Man arrested for car thefts, found asleep in one of them
Macon, GA4 days ago
Dodge County Sheriff shares information in homicide and arson in Eastman
Eastman, GA3 days ago
Macon woman killed in hit-and-run on Rocky Creek Road, police search for driver
Macon, GA4 days ago
Sheriff says monitoring suspects’ whereabouts doesn’t lie on Macon-Bibb
Macon, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy