Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded Update Rebalances Weapons, Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone both got refreshed with the Season 2 Reloaded update this week, an update which Activision and Infinity Ward have been teasing throughout the past week or so. New features like another map, more modes, and other additions are a few of the things that have been hyped up recently, though like any big update such as this one, the update came with a set of weapon rebalances, too. A set of patch notes accompanying the weapon balance updates detailed everything that's changed in regards to weapons, attachments, equipment, and more.

The patch notes are lengthy enough for that part of the update, and they're not even the bulk of the Season 2 Reloaded content. You can see the weapon balance patch notes below with the rest of the update detailed here .

Weapons

New Weapon

Tempus Torrent: Marksman Rifle

This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.

Can be acquired via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle.

Assault Rifles

STB 556

Added minimum damage against Armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

Reduced far range damage

Small increase to close range damage

Reduced headshot damage

Reduced upper torso damage

Increased recoil

RPK

Reduced walking speed

Reduced muzzle velocity

Sakin MG38

Reduced damage range

Marksman Rifles

Crossbow

Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges

Submachine Guns

MX9

Increased mid damage ranges

BAS-p

Increased sprint to fire time

Increased damage ranges

PDSW 528

Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility

Vel 46

Increased close damage ranges

Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility

Lachmann Sub

Reduced movement speed

Reduced aim down sight speed

Improved recoil control

LM Nebula Barrel

Improved damage range

Improved recoil control

Shotguns

KV Broadside

Reduced lower torso damage

12 Gauge Ammo

Reduced damage ranges

Reduced close range damage

Dragon's Breath Ammo

Reduced damage ranges

Reduced close range damage

Global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon's Breath maximum residual damage

Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo

Added minimum damage against armor

Attachments

Global

Flinch

Reduced recenter speed for Flinch

Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns

Ammunition

Hollow Point Rounds

Removed bullet velocity penalty

Frangible Rounds

Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet's impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player)

Removed damage range penalty

Overpressure Rounds

Removed recoil penalty

Increased flinch imparted on Players

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Reduced residual damage while burning

12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs

Added minimum damage against armor

Underbarrel Launchers

Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers

Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers

Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers

Stocks

Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications

Bipod Grips

Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip

CORE BP2 Bipod Grip:

Fixed bug in stat reporting

Added hip recoil control

Reduced hip walking speed

Removed ADS penalty

Added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles

Underbarrel Grips

Reduced ADS penalty on all under barrel grips

Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips

Muzzle Attachments

Breachers

Greatly reduced ADS penalty

Added hip movement speed buff

Flash Hiders

Reduced ADS penalty

Optics

Reduced ADS penalty on holo optics

Removed movement penalties on holo optics

Reduced ADSand movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics

Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes

Comb Attachments

Fixed Handling stat UI on:

Shlager TTF3 Riser

FSS Ammo Sleeve

PD-A40 Sleeve

Wingman Comb

FSS EL-T Pouch

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where equipping some attachments to the KV Broadside shotgun would cause Players to not be able to Infil into DMZ

Fixed Heartbreaker Crossbow Blueprint's reticle appearance in Killcams

Fixed an issue that prevented Crossbow bolts from penetrating water

Equipment

Frag Grenade

Damage against armor increased

Claymore

Semtex

