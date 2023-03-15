Change location
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded Update Rebalances Weapons, Patch Notes Revealed
By Tanner Dedmon,4 days ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone both got refreshed with the Season 2 Reloaded update this week, an update which Activision and Infinity Ward have been teasing throughout the past week or so. New features like another map, more modes, and other additions are a few of the things that have been hyped up recently, though like any big update such as this one, the update came with a set of weapon rebalances, too. A set of patch notes accompanying the weapon balance updates detailed everything that's changed in regards to weapons, attachments, equipment, and more.
The patch notes are lengthy enough for that part of the update, and they're not even the bulk of the Season 2 Reloaded content. You can see the weapon balance patch notes below with the rest of the update detailed here .
Weapons
New Weapon
Tempus Torrent: Marksman Rifle
- This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.
- Can be acquired via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle.
Assault Rifles
STB 556
- Added minimum damage against Armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)
Light Machine Guns
RAAL MG
- Reduced far range damage
- Small increase to close range damage
- Reduced headshot damage
- Reduced upper torso damage
- Increased recoil
RPK
- Reduced walking speed
- Reduced muzzle velocity
Sakin MG38
- Reduced damage range
Marksman Rifles
Crossbow
- Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges
Submachine Guns
MX9
- Increased mid damage ranges
BAS-p
- Increased sprint to fire time
- Increased damage ranges
PDSW 528
- Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility
Vel 46
- Increased close damage ranges
- Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility
Lachmann Sub
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced aim down sight speed
- Improved recoil control
- LM Nebula Barrel
- Improved damage range
- Improved recoil control
Shotguns
KV Broadside
- Reduced lower torso damage
- 12 Gauge Ammo
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced close range damage
- Dragon's Breath Ammo
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced close range damage
- Global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon's Breath maximum residual damage
Bryson 800 and Bryson 890
- Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo
- Added minimum damage against armor
Attachments
Global
Flinch
- Reduced recenter speed for Flinch
- Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns
Ammunition
Hollow Point Rounds
- Removed bullet velocity penalty
Frangible Rounds
- Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet's impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player)
- Removed damage range penalty
Overpressure Rounds
- Removed recoil penalty
- Increased flinch imparted on Players
12 Gauge Dragon's Breath
- Reduced residual damage while burning
12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs
- Added minimum damage against armor
Underbarrel Launchers
- Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers
- Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers
- Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers
Stocks
- Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications
Bipod Grips
- Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip
- CORE BP2 Bipod Grip:
- Fixed bug in stat reporting
- Added hip recoil control
- Reduced hip walking speed
- Removed ADS penalty
- Added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles
Underbarrel Grips
- Reduced ADS penalty on all under barrel grips
- Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips
Muzzle Attachments
Breachers
- Greatly reduced ADS penalty
- Added hip movement speed buff
Flash Hiders
- Reduced ADS penalty
Optics
- Reduced ADS penalty on holo optics
- Removed movement penalties on holo optics
- Reduced ADSand movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics
- Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes
Comb Attachments
Fixed Handling stat UI on:
- Shlager TTF3 Riser
- FSS Ammo Sleeve
- PD-A40 Sleeve
- Wingman Comb
- FSS EL-T Pouch
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where equipping some attachments to the KV Broadside shotgun would cause Players to not be able to Infil into DMZ
- Fixed Heartbreaker Crossbow Blueprint's reticle appearance in Killcams
- Fixed an issue that prevented Crossbow bolts from penetrating water
Equipment
Frag Grenade
- Damage against armor increased
Claymore
Semtex
