St. Paul Saints sold to new ownership group

By Jonathan Harrison,

4 days ago

Bill Murray is no longer a minority owner of the Saints.

The longtime owners of the St. Paul Saints have announced they have sold the club to Diamond Baseball Holdings, though no changes are expected to impact the Saints' status as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

It's unclear how much Diamond Baseball Holdings paid to buy the Saints from the Goldklang Group, comprising Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck, and Hollywood star Bill Murray, who have been the owners of the Saints since founding the team in 1992, with the team playing their first game in 1993.

"When Mike, Bill, Van Schley, and I arrived in St. Paul more than 30 years ago, we came with a vision both to bring back a legendary baseball franchise with a history spanning more than 100 years, and to re-imagine the connection between the game of baseball and a community," said Goldklang, chairman of the Saints.

“While I believe we have remained true to that vision during our stewardship of the Saints, there are opportunities yet to be realized. The decision to sell was a difficult and emotional one for me and it would not have been made were it not to an organization headed by people who 'get it' and are committed both to further expansion of the team's brand and additional ways in which our ballpark can be utilized for the benefit of the community.

"Our own organization knows how deeply I will miss my active involvement with the Saints, but I am confident that in the future we'll be able to look back with additional pride at what the Saints have become."

The Saints, who are entering their third season as the Minnesota Twins' Triple-A affiliate, will retain their front office under the new ownership.

Jun 11, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bill Murray sings \"Take Me Out to the Ball Game\" during the seventh inning stretch of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Veeck, the entertaining co-owner who has often served as the face of the franchise and a one-of-a-kind promoter, called his three decades running the club a "magical and rewarding" ride.

“From day one, the fans opened up their arms to this organization and made us strive for new heights each season. I’m so grateful to the St. Paul community because they proved that if you listen to them, then they will come out and support you," Veeck said.

"We’ve made so many friends in the area and leave the Saints in incredible hands. I’ve always said, ’You hire the best people and get out of their way.’ For my wife Libby and I, it’s now our time to step away."

In December, the Twins' Double-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge, were sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings , which now owns 14 minor league teams.

