Texas Rangers investigating after Sunday death of ‘unresponsive’ Deaf Smith County inmate

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Wednesday morning announcement from the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a Deaf Smith County Jail inmate was pronounced dead after being found in his cell on Sunday.

County officials detailed that at around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday the inmate was “found unresponsive in his cell,” and was taken to the Hereford Regional Medical Center via ambulance. He was pronounced dead shortly after 9 a.m.

Officials said that the inmate was sent for autopsy and that the Texas Rangers are investigating.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

