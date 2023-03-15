West Virginia man says he was assaulted by strip club bouncers for not deleting photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — In a complaint filed on February 23, Robert Mullins, claims to have been physically assaulted by club bouncers, according to West Virginia Record

The complaint states that Mullins was a guest at Elite Gentlemen’s Club on May 14, 2022. As Mullins attempted to leave the establishment he was stopped by several club employees who told him he was not permitted to leave. It was alleged that Mullins took a photo with his personal phone, and the bouncers demanded he delete it.

In the complaint when Mullins refused to delete the photo he was attacked by two employees, West Virginia Record reports they were “choking him to the point of losing consciousness.”

Mullins states that he was kicked in the head, injuring his neck, and his arms were held behind his back. He accuses the defendant of assault and battery and false imprisonment.

West Virginia Record reports that Mullins is being represented by Anthony Salvatore of Hewitt & Salvatore in Beckley. He says that he has suffered permanent physical and emotional injuries, and he says he has lost past and future wages. He is seeking compensatory damages.

