NYC man found dead inside apartment with hammer next to him

By Larry Celona, Amanda Woods,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTUL3_0lJrx3NH00

A 61-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment at a Queens public housing building — bleeding from the mouth with a hammer lying next to him, cops and police sources said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was discovered inside NYCHA’s Ravenswood Houses unit on 35th Avenue near 21st Street in Astoria when cops responded to a 911 call around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

He was lying on the floort, with blood coming from his mouth. There were no other signs of trauma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4jW3_0lJrx3NH00
The unidentified man was found lying on the floor, with blood coming from his mouth.
Peter Gerber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0353Sz_0lJrx3NH00
The 61-year-old was found with a hammer lying next to him.
Peter Gerber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCeAR_0lJrx3NH00
The man was not immediately identified, pending family notification.
Peter Gerber

He was pronounced dead by EMS.

The NYPD could not provide any further details about the circumstances of the man’s death early Monday.

The city Medical Examiner’s Office will make an official ruling, police said.

