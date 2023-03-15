Exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui busted by FBI in $1 billion fraud scheme

Ho Wan Kwok, aka Guo Wengui and Miles Guo, allegedly duped thousands of online followers out of investments and spent the ill-gotten cash on lavish assets, including a $36,000 mattress, a $26.5 million New Jersey mansion and a $37 million yacht.
Guo amassed a large online following after starting two nonprofits in 2018 that pushed his purported agenda of being critical of the Chinese Communist Party, the Justice Department said.
Guo and a co-conspirator, Kin Ming Je, then set up numerous business entities, including a media group, a loan program, and members-only luxury clubs, according to the indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.
The alleged fraudster then sought investments in the businesses and siphoned off more than $1 billion given by thousands of his followers, the feds allege.
“[Guo] is charged with lining his pockets with the money he stole, including buying himself, and his close relatives, a 50,000-square-foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari, and even two $36,000 mattresses, and financing a $37 million luxury yacht,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after the charges were announced.
Guo is a business associate of Bannon, a former chief adviser to President Donald Trump. Bannon was arrested on a yacht owned by Guo in 2022 for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud investors of a plan to privately construct a US-Mexico border wall.
Bannon was later pardoned by Trump.
Guo was hit with 12 counts for the fraud scheme Wednesday and faces a maximum of life in prison.
