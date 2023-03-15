Open in App
New York Post

Exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui busted by FBI in $1 billion fraud scheme

By Ben Feuerherd,

An exiled Chinese billionaire and pal of former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested by federal authorities Wednesday in a billion-dollar fraud scheme, prosecutors said.

Ho Wan Kwok, aka Guo Wengui and Miles Guo, allegedly duped thousands of online followers out of investments and spent the ill-gotten cash on lavish assets, including a $36,000 mattress, a $26.5 million New Jersey mansion and a $37 million yacht.

Guo amassed a large online following after starting two nonprofits in 2018 that pushed his purported agenda of being critical of the Chinese Communist Party, the Justice Department said.

Guo and a co-conspirator, Kin Ming Je, then set up numerous business entities, including a media group, a loan program, and members-only luxury clubs, according to the indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

The alleged fraudster then sought investments in the businesses and siphoned off more than $1 billion given by thousands of his followers, the feds allege.

Miles Guo, real name Ho Wan Kwok, allegedly bilked thousands of investors out of more than $1 billion.
Helayne Seidman
Guo amassed a large online following after starting two nonprofits in 2018, the Justice Department said.
AFP via Getty Images
Guo allegedly duped thousands of online followers out of investments and spent the ill-gotten cash on lavish assets.
Helayne Seidman

He spent the cash on opulent goods, including the New Jersey mansion and a massive yacht. Guo also bought a $140,000 piano and stuffed $10 million in his spouse’s personal bank account, according to the indictment.

“[Guo] is charged with lining his pockets with the money he stole, including buying himself, and his close relatives, a 50,000-square-foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari, and even two $36,000 mattresses, and financing a $37 million luxury yacht,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after the charges were announced.

Guo is a business associate of Bannon, a former chief adviser to President Donald Trump. Bannon was arrested on a yacht owned by Guo in 2022 for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud investors of a plan to privately construct a US-Mexico border wall.

Guo purchased a 50,000-square-foot, $26.5 million mansion in New Jersey.
US Attorney's Office Southern District of New York
Guo’s $37 million luxury yacht.
US Attorney's Office Southern District of New York
Guo’s $3.5 million Ferrari.
US Attorney's Office Southern District of New York

Bannon was later pardoned by Trump.

Guo was hit with 12 counts for the fraud scheme Wednesday and faces a maximum of life in prison.

