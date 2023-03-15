Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Buccaneers reach 1-year deal with QB Baker Mayfield, per reports

By Kaycee Sloan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4He69m_0lJrtqF700

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As soon as Tom Brady announced he was retiring “for good,” rumors swirled that the Buccaneers could possibly name Baker Mayfield as their next QB1.

On Wednesday, the rumors were laid to rest after ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Bucs reached a one-year agreement with the former Rams quarterback.

According to Schefter, the former No. 1 overall pick’s deal is worth up to $8.5 million.

With that, the Buccaneers now have two quarterbacks under contract for 2023 – Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Trask looked to be the promising starter for the upcoming season, considering the fact he worked alongside Brady for the three years he was in Tampa.

But now that the Bucs have their quarterback, it’s time to start building weapons around him.

In recent weeks, the team released veteran running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Cameron Brate, left tackle Donovan Smith, and traded Shaq Mason in an attempt to alleviate cap space.

Although Mayfield spent the remainder of last season with the Los Angeles Rams, he’s knowledgeable when it comes to the NFC, which could be beneficial for Tampa Bay and new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who came from the Seattle Seahawks .

Baker joined the Rams after they claimed him off waivers on Dec. 6, 2022, but he began the season with the Carolina Panthers.

The 27-year-old started the 2022 season with the Panthers after they acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Browns last summer. He completed 119 of 206 pass attempts for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns against six interceptions while starting in six of the seven games he played in.

However, during the first matchup between the Panthers and Buccaneers, Mayfield was injured and sat out during the game.

The Cleveland Browns drafted the former Heisman Trophy winner in the 2018 NFL Draft. During the four seasons he spent in Cleveland, he completed 1,185 of 1,924 pass attempts for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns and only had 56 interceptions.

During his rookie season, Mayfield set the Browns franchise single-season record for passing yards per game with 266.1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
‘They want their mom to be there’: Court documents reveal Tampa mother killed by gunshot that pierced through a wall
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Clearwater mayor shocks council with surprise resignation
Clearwater, FL1 hour ago
Tampa woman killed after car stops working on I-75, troopers say
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Children were living in home with 16 dead animals; woman found dead on porch, police say
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Dentist accused of poisoning his wife to death
Aurora, CO4 hours ago
Anchor mishap led to possible double drowning on Florida lake, sheriff says
Winter Haven, FL20 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Florida homeowner shocked to find 11-foot alligator swimming in pool
Deltona, FL16 hours ago
Trump’s call for protests sees muted reaction from supporters
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Person found dead outside of Bradenton home after shooting, police say
Bradenton, FL12 hours ago
Woman found dead in St. Petersburg, neighbors left with questions
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Missing teen found dead in Pennsylvania lake
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
McCarthy calls for no protests or violence over potential Trump arrest
Manhattan, NY3 hours ago
Woman buys $10 scratch-off ticket in Florida, wins top prize
Brookline, MA2 days ago
Officials: 2 hurt after shooting at Texas school
Arlington, TX42 minutes ago
‘We don’t want spring break’: Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings
Miami Beach, FL2 hours ago
Drivers in 50+ car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI22 hours ago
Tampa ceremony marks 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq War
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Woman stabbed, body left in St. Pete alley, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
LIVE: DeSantis announces plan for blocking centralized digital currencies in Florida
Panama City, FL2 hours ago
Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, take our nation back!’
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Drowning victims still missing more than 24 hours after anchor mishap
Winter Haven, FL13 hours ago
Woman without arms and legs doesn’t want empathy; she wants a job
Virginia Beach, VA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy