Syracuse, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Gerry McNamara promoted to associate head coach

By Clare Normoyle,

5 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s men’s basketball team has had some rearranging done to their coaching staff following Boeheim’s departure from his head coach role.

On Wednesday, March 15, the Syracuse University Athletics Department announced that Gerry McNamara, the now former assistant men’s basketball coach, has been promoted to associate men’s head coach.

“I appreciate the chance to continue to coach at Syracuse University and help Coach Autry build on the program’s history of success,” said McNamara. “The community has meant the world to my family and I over the years. I know as a staff we are eager to hit the ground running and get right to work.”

The Syracuse alum was promoted to a full-time assistant coaching position in the 2011-12 season. He has worked mainly with Syracuse’s guards and as a recruiter and opponent scout.

“I am pleased Gerry will remain on our staff,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “He’s earned this well-deserved promotion to Associate Head Coach. Gerry is an excellent recruiter and has done tremendous work developing our guards. I’m thrilled he will continue to grow his career at Syracuse.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

