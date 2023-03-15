Santa Barbara, Ventura counties flood warnings

With yet another powerful storm arriving in the Southland, officials have issued evacuation warnings for portions of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties facing the most risk of flooding or debris flow. An evacuation order for burn areas of Santa Barbara County was activated Tuesday morning.
The warning officially upgraded at 8 a.m. to an evacuation order Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara County, but were downgraded at around 5:30 p.m. Residents were advised to "be aware that flooding and debris may still be present in the area."
A flood watch is also in effect in the county from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas, areas with standing water, and areas near creeks or streams. If you are in one of these areas be prepared to go to higher ground.
A flood warning was in effect for the Conejo Creek in Camarillo through 8 a.m. Wednesday. That flood warning was extended Wednesday to 10 a.m. The National Weather Service reports "a few feet of standing water continues to flood roads near the creek," including Adohr Lane and Ridge View Street, and some portions of Leisure Village near the creek may still be experiencing flooding. Rain has weakened over the area and the Conejo Creek stream rise peaked earlier Wednesday morning, according to the NWS .
Coyote Creek in Ventura County flooded Tuesday, and a roadway over the creek remained blocked by debris Wednesday morning.
In Santa Barbara, residents living near the Alisal and Cave Fire burn scars were warned ahead of the incoming storm. Officials advised residents to be prepared to leave at any moment and pack any essential items ahead of time. Those with disabilities or functional needs, or who have large animals, were advised to leave immediately.
