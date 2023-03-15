Sky Sports' Alan Smith offers a surprise pick for a pundit he loves – and it's someone on BT Sport

Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith has risked the ire of his office by picking a BT Sport pundit as a favourite that he enjoys on TV right now.

Of course, the likes of Neville and Carragher probably don't mind at all – but when FourFourTwo caught up with former Arsenal striker Smith at the London Football Awards, we put him on the spot to ask a topical teaser.

With Match of the Day making national headlines lately, does Alan Smith have a particular pick for a pundit he likes?

Former Arsenal title winner Alan Smith picks a pundit he enjoys on TV

Alan Smith won the title with Arsenal, before picking up the mic for Sky Sports (Image credit: Getty)

“I love all our pundits…” Smith laughs. “I don’t think I could pick one out.

“Someone underrated who goes under the radar? I like Joe Cole. I like listening to Joe's analysis on BT. I’ll go with Joe!”

Cole goes slightly under the radar as a pundit, given that he's not as on TV as regularly as the likes of fellow Golden Generation stars Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville – but it's a good pick from Smith. Let's ask him a less divisive question, FFT thought, turning attention to his former side and whether or not can they finish the job and win the title. This one, the former forward was a lot more confident answering.

Alan Smith is a fan of Joe Cole's punditry (Image credit: Getty)

“Yes,” Smith answered immediately. “I’ve got to say yes, haven’t I?

“Well, they’ve got great talent, more strength in depth than they had last season and there’s certainly a belief. The way they played at Fulham will suggest that they can keep going.

“They’ve got a full squad to choose from now which is great at this stage of the season. They rode through the period without Gabriel Jesus really well.”