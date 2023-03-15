Samsung Galaxy A54 is a new mid-ranger with a flagship design

What you need to know

Samsung announces Galaxy A54 for the U.S. and other markets.

It has a bright 6.4 inches AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A54 starts at $449.99 in the U.S. and will be available from April 6.

Samsung has a new Galaxy A series phone for the U.S. and other regions. The Galaxy A54 5G is a new mid-ranger from the Korean tech giant that comes as the successor to the popular Galaxy A53 5G .

The new Galaxy A54 5G has a bright display measuring 6.4 inches and featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that comes with Full HD+ resolution.

The Galaxy A54 looks significantly different from its predecessor in terms of design. While the latter had a notably bigger camera module on the rear, the A54 comes with three camera lenses flushed into the back of the device, similar to the recent Galaxy S23 series.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In addition, the device appears to have more rounded corners than its predecessor. Also, the device comes in two striking new colors dubbed Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by an octa-core processor, which is likely the Exynos 1380 SoC aided by a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. The device is also backed by Samsung Knox security. Further, the device has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, although some regions will have variants with up to 8GB+256GB.

As mentioned, three rear cameras feature a 50MP primary lens with OIS support. A 12MP ultrawide-angle lens and a 5MP macro camera further aid it. On the front, the Infinity-O display carries a 32MP selfie shooter. Samsung says these rear cameras further support its proprietary Nightography and AI capabilities.

(Image credit: Samsung)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

The device has a 5,000mAh battery like its predecessor, and the charging speeds are limited to 25W, while the competition, like the Nothing Phone (1) , supports 33W fast charging.

The device ships with Android 13 -based One UI 5.1 out of the box. Samsung promises up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. This brings a well-regarded experience for users of many of the best budget Android phones , and Samsung has been staying on top in giving their users timely updates over the past year.

As for pricing, the Galaxy A54 starts at $449.99 in the U.S. and will be available on April 6 through Samsung.com, the Samsung Experience Store, AT&T, T-Mobile, USCellular, Verizon, and other major retailers. Unlocked versions will be available for pre-order on Samsung.com and in Samsung Experience stores beginning March 30.

There are additional perks for consumers who place the pre-order; they can save up to $250 with a trade-in and get Galaxy Buds Live for $49.99, which otherwise retails for $99.99.