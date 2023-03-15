Open in App
Mount Laurel, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Mount Laurel Police Department's Annual Easter Egg Hunt Set for April 1

By Kristin Antonello,

3 days ago

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — UPDATE: This event is now fully booked as of March 15.

Registration is now open for the Mount Laurel Police Department's (MLPD) annual Easter Egg Hunt!

The free event will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 9AM to 11AM at the Laurel House, located at 564 Walton Avenue, and will feature music and entertainment by DJ Lilly, crafts, food from Chick-Fil-A and, of course, an Easter egg hunt.

The MLPD Easter Egg Hunt is for children ages 12 and under. As space is limited, registration is required. To register, click on the Eventbrite link here.

Families who are registering their kids for the event are asked to sign-up only the children who are attending the event, and to bring their sign-up confirmations with them on the day of the Easter Egg Hunt.

For questions about the Easter Egg Hunt, e-mail communityrelations@mountlaurelpd.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABFSb_0lJqQkVn00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mount Laurel, NJ newsLocal Mount Laurel, NJ
SWEET! Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Mt. Laurel NJ!
Mount Laurel, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parsippany Lion Club Conducts Charter Celebration Event
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ18 hours ago
American Red Cross Sets Up Shelter at Hanover Community Center after Hotel Fire
Hanover, NJ12 hours ago
NJMVC Mobile Inspection Unit to be Parked in Somerville March 31
Somerville, NJ1 day ago
Warrington Receives Two Grants to Improve Route 611 Near Bristol and Street Roads
Warrington Township, PA12 hours ago
Burger chain closes N.J. location 6 months after opening
Cherry Hill, NJ23 hours ago
Barnegat Police Sergeant George Martin Recently Completed Distinguished Advanced Training
Barnegat Township, NJ8 hours ago
Chick-fil-A gets approval to build new N.J. location
East Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Doylestown Teenager Dies in Overnight Boating Accident in the Poconos
Doylestown, PA7 hours ago
Free Healthy Produce Boxes Now Available to Local Families
Hamilton Township, NJ4 days ago
Hanover Police Assisted East Hanover Police Getting Honored at Awards Ceremony
East Hanover, NJ2 days ago
Fake violin-playing scam hits South Jersey
Egg Harbor Township, NJ19 hours ago
Where to Find the Best Antique Stores in New Jersey
Cape May, NJ2 days ago
Coming Soon! FOUR Raising Cane’s Are Coming to NJ in 2023 – Here’s Where
Burlington, NJ3 days ago
Woodbridge Mayor’s Message, March 17, 2023
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago
This Has Been Named The Most Charming Italian Restaurant In New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
This Moorestown Cafe Has Best Pie In NJ, Yelp Says
Moorestown, NJ4 days ago
Woodbridge Zoning Board to Hear Amended Sewaren Apartment Plan
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 days ago
Details released regarding fatal police shooting
Deptford Township, NJ3 days ago
Atlantic City’s Yolanda Melville Starts New Job with NJ Attorney General’s Office
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Washington Township man charged in narcotics trafficking network
Washington Township, NJ2 days ago
Police raid vape shops in Hempfield, Murrysville
Murrysville, PA3 days ago
Man killed in shooting that wounded N.J. cop had a revolver, document reveals
Deptford Township, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy