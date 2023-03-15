Mount Laurel Police Department's Annual Easter Egg Hunt Set for April 1

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — UPDATE: This event is now fully booked as of March 15.

Registration is now open for the Mount Laurel Police Department's (MLPD) annual Easter Egg Hunt!

The free event will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 9AM to 11AM at the Laurel House, located at 564 Walton Avenue, and will feature music and entertainment by DJ Lilly, crafts, food from Chick-Fil-A and, of course, an Easter egg hunt.

The MLPD Easter Egg Hunt is for children ages 12 and under. As space is limited, registration is required. To register, click on the Eventbrite link here.

Families who are registering their kids for the event are asked to sign-up only the children who are attending the event, and to bring their sign-up confirmations with them on the day of the Easter Egg Hunt.

For questions about the Easter Egg Hunt, e-mail communityrelations@mountlaurelpd.org.



