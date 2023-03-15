Open in App
Paulding County, OH
The Blade

Two northwest Ohio police agencies secure money for recruiting, hiring

By The Blade,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TUNT_0lJqEUcr00

Twelve law enforcement agencies around the state, including two in northwest Ohio, will receive grants in the 12th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, the governor’s office announced.

In northwest Ohio, the Paulding Police Department in Paulding County will receive $20,077. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $168,517.

The grants will pay for retention and/or hiring bonuses to help maintain current law enforcement staffing levels, recruit new officers, and continue public safety services to prevent and investigate violent crime.

A total of $1.3 million in grants were awarded statewide in the latest funding allocations.

The state created the grant program in 2021 to give local law enforcement additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations, the announcement said.

To date, about $80 million has been awarded to 170 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program.

Late in 2022, the state provided a summary of the program showing Toledo and Oregon police were recipients of more than $1 million, and that $1.1 million more was allocated to other agencies around the region.

"Every local law enforcement agency that applied for funding to support a qualifying violent crime reduction initiative has now received a grant award," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a March 9 statement.

The program is funded through both the state operating budget and with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

