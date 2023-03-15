Bucs re-sign OLB Anthony Nelson on two-year deal

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed a crucial depth piece on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson is coming back to Tampa Bay on a two-year deal, according to FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. Nelson was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2019.

Nelson has been a stellar depth piece for the Bucs, netting 10.5 sacks across his last two seasons as an edge rusher. He also had a sack in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, so he’s no stranger to showing up in big games, either. He’ll be crucial for Tampa Bay with Shaquil Barrett’s injury in 2022, and he could step right in and make an impact in the coming year until Barrett recovers from his Achilles tear.

The Bucs have been good about re-signing depth pieces on offense and defense, and Nelson is the latest in an effort to ensure the team is as deep as it can be with Tampa Bay’s salary cap situation.