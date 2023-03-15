Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs corner Dee Delaney expected to return

By River Wells,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlbcV_0lJq6v0d00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; special teams players is set to return in 2023.

Cornerback Dee Delaney, who led the Bucs in special teams snaps in 2022, is expected to return to the team in 2023 as an exclusive rights free agent as reported by Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

Delaney has been with multiple teams since entering the league in 2018, but he’s been with Tampa Bay since 2021. The Bucs like to use him as a special teams player, but recent cornerback injuries over the last few years have seen him take more snaps than perhaps intended at the corner position. He still has value in knowing Todd Bowles’s system, though and he could get more snaps with potential departures as cornerback like Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Check out these highlights of new Broncos TE Chris Manhertz
Denver, CO1 hour ago
2023 NFL draft: Steelers meet with massive NT prospect
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Juan Thornhill recruiting Mecole Hardman to Cleveland, WR responds
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Bleacher Report names Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as loser of early tampering period
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Colts announce 10 moves at start of 2023 free agency
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Report: Steelers agree to 3-year deal with Eagles right guard Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA2 days ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL19 hours ago
Former Michigan football O-lineman returning to the Detroit Lions
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Penn State coach: 'Aaron Donald has hurt college football and defensive tackles'
State College, PA2 days ago
Seahawks 2023 free agency: Grading the first wave of signings
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Ravens named as trade fit for Panthers QB by The Draft Network
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Bengals 7-round mock draft after Orlando Brown signing, Jonah Williams trade request
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
Nolan Smith coming for Kirby Smart's job
Athens, GA2 days ago
A rage-filled Tom Izzo snapped a poor whiteboard during Michigan State’s 1st-round game
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Steelers sign G Isaac Seumalo to 3-year contract
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Bears signing DT Andrew Billings
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Notre Dame great Rick Mirer through the years
South Bend, IN1 hour ago
This shrewd cap maneuver enabled Vikings to keep Harrison Smith in 2023
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Devo Davis, Arkansas native, deserves to go down as an all-time Hogs great
Jacksonville, AR11 hours ago
Ian Rapoport says a Jonah Williams trade could happen quickly
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy