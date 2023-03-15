Megan Fox's Mermaid-Inspired Oscars Dress And New Fiery Red Hair Shows MGK What He's Missing

Instagram.com/dimitrishair

We have no idea what’s going on with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the moment. The Jennifer’s Body actress ‘s Instagram grid is still completely empty after she deleted all of her posts last month and unfollowed the 32-year-old rapper – and her appearance at Vanity Fair ‘s Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 12th ticked a *lot* of boxes to indicate she is now a single woman!

First up, the 36-year-old Transformers star walked the red carpet without her diamond and emerald engagement ring, which is a very clear sign that she and the man she once described as her “twin flame” may not be together. Second of all, she debuted a brand new hair color, and we *all* know that changing your hair following a break-up is extremely common. Some might even say a necessity. And third of all, nobody walks a red carpet in a dress *that* sexy unless they want to show someone what they’re missing! Princess Diana really set the precedent for the ‘revenge dress’ that has since gone down in history, and we definitely think that Megan Fox was taking style notes!

Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Hair At Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles had a *lot* of showstopping looks; but we think the Hope and Faith alum shut down the entire red carpet when she arrived, as to quote one fan on social media, she absolutely “slayed.” Megan wore a figure-hugging mermaid inspired Miss Sohee gown which featured an exceptionally daring plunging front that went all the way down to her navel, paired with sparkling jewels by Mouwad. Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – was nowhere to be seen at the party, and instead, an onlooker reportedly told Page Six that she stayed close to Black Adam actor Noah Centineo, her agent, Chuck James, and three female friends the entire night.

The seductive dress alone would have been enough to render her fans speechless and make the “Bloody Valentine” musician green with envy, but that wasn’t enough for Megan, who also decided to debut a brand new hair color on the red carpet too. She doesn’t do things by halves, that’s for sure!

Fan Comments

Get ready, because the comments sections of posts by Megan’s stylist Maeve Reilly, hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos, and other members of her glam squad, as well as photographer Cibelle Levi, were full to the brim with praise! “She honest to God is something else,” one fan gushed, adding, “no words describe her beauty – inside and out.” Another fan said she “crushed it” while another said she “killed it” – both opinions which we definitely agree with!

“You know a woman’s ready for a comeback when they change up their hair,” one fan noted, followed by three fire emojis, while someone else mentioned her “revenge hotness,” which again seems to allude to the fact that Megan and MGK are no longer together and she is trying to make him jealous. If that’s the case, we definitely think it was mission accomplished! “Who broke your heart girl?” asked another fan, followed by three fire emojis.

Many other comments were solely focused on the hair, with one fan saying she is “beautiful as a redhead” and another begging, “Please let the hair be real.” “Oh snap she looks good red,” commented another, followed by four fire emojis. “The red hair is perfect for her! Honestly she can pull off any color, but this cut and color is beautiful!” added another. “This color on her is next level!” exclaimed another fan, followed by the fire emoji. “Stunning color for Megan!” raved another.

Comparisons To Jessica Rabbit And Ariel, The Little Mermaid

Many other fans couldn’t help but compare her to two of the most famous redheads in the world – Jessica Rabbit, who Megan has been compared to in the past even *before* she had red hair, and of course, Ariel the little mermaid, which we think is partly due to the hair, and partly due to the mermaid silhouette of her dress.

“It’s giving Jessica Rabbit,” one fan commented, while another said the look was more “gothic Jessica Rabbit.” We see where they’re coming from, as Jessica’s dress is traditionally red whereas Megan’s is black.

“Mermaid vibes for sure #underthesea,” commented one fan. “It’s giving Ariel,” said another, followed by the hand clapping emoji and the fire emoji. “The real life Ariel!” exclaimed another fan, while another called her “mermaid Megan.” “She looks like the little mermaid so stunning,” added another.