Thiel, Vick are Big East Players of the Year

Rocky Mount’s Caroline Thiel and Southern Nash’s Jordan Vick have been named the female and male basketball player of the year, respectively, in the Big East 2A/3A Conference for the just-concluded 2022-23 season.

Thiel, a senior headed to UNC-Charlotte, shot better than 60 percent from the field and averaged 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game this past season for the Rocky Mount girls as they captured the conference’s regular-season and tournament titles. The Gryphons advanced to the program’s first-ever state championship game, where they fell to West Rowan in the Class 3A final.

Vick, a junior, averaged more than 22 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals per contest in leading the Firebirds to an 8-6 conference record and a 15-9 overall mark. Southern Nash finished fourth in the conference and reached the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs before losing to league rival Franklinton, the eventual Big East 2A/3A tournament champion.

The Coaches of the Year are Rocky Mount’s Pam Gainey and Northern Nash’s Henry Drake.

Gainey led the Gryphon girls to a 14-0 conference record, while Drake directed the Knight boys to a 13-1 ledger as both claimed league championships during the regular season.

On the girls side, Rocky Mount had three all-conference players while Southern Nash and Nash Central each landed two and Northern Nash had one.

On the boys side, Northern Nash placed three on the all-conference team while Rocky Mount and Southern Nash each had two selections and Nash Central managed one selection.

The all-conference teams as nominated and selected by the league’s coaches are as follows:

GIRLS

Rocky Mount: Caroline Thiel, Kira Jones, Dee GrahamFranklinton: Asia Burton, Mikayla TabornSouthern Nash: Jermia Walker, Darielle WhitleyNash Central: Kaieligh Gunter, JaKayla GayRoanoke Rapids: Skyler WadeNorthern Nash: Ava LloydBunn: Alexis PerryLouisburg: Omari Jackson

Honorable Mention

Rocky Mount: Nyla PowellFranklinton: Kayla WilkinsSouthern Nash: Anastasia FieldsNash Central: Cameron FateRoanoke Rapids: Shaniah DanielsNorthern Nash: Ceailaja SamuelBunn: Carlee TartLouisburg: Greenleigh GleasonPlayer of the Year: Caroline Thiel (Rocky Mount)Coach of the Year: Pam Gainey (Rocky Mount)

BOYS

Northern Nash: Demondre Haymon, Randall King, Jamal TownsendRocky Mount: Stephon Jones, Tyler BarnesFranklinton: Mikel Alston, Parrish RushingSouthern Nash: Jordan Vick, Thomas CopelandRoanoke Rapids: Wayne WilkinsNash Central: De’Ante SykesBunn: Jameir StricklandLouisburg: Marcus Portis

Honorable Mention

Northern Nash: Izeal MalloryRocky Mount: Malik HillFranklinton: Da’Kari JonesSouthern Nash: Landen BakerRoanoke Rapids: Zie BellNash Central: Stephen HowardBunn: Domantea CookeLouisburg: Tymar KearneyPlayer of the Year: Jordan Vick (Southern Nash)Coach of the Year: Henry Drake (Northern Nash)