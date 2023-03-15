Local Results for March 15

Buy Now

Baseball

North Augusta 2, Aiken 0

Jaxon Jean tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out 10 as North Augusta beat Aiken.

Jean also had a hit, and Brodie Chapman and Brayden Rutland each had RBI doubles for the Jackets (5-3, 2-1 Region 4-AAAA). Trey Johnson got the start on the mound for the Hornets (2-3, 1-2), allowing two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out eight. Reed McLain had the lone hit.

The teams meet again Thursday at North Augusta.

Fox Creek 2, Silver Bluff 1

Devin Hillary pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out 16 as Fox Creek beat Silver Bluff 2-1 on Tuesday at SRP Park.

Caleb Waters had two hits to lead the Predators (5-3, 1-0 Region 3-AA), and Bryson Wright had an RBI. The teams are scheduled to meet again Friday at Fox Creek.

Airport 12, Midland Valley 3

Midland Valley dropped its Region 4-AAAA opener to Airport on Tuesday.

Nate Evans led the Mustangs (1-6, 0-1) at the plate with a pair of hits. Kam Langley took the loss on the mound after allowing six runs (one earned) on three hits in 2⅔ innings.

The teams meet again Friday at Airport.

Strom Thurmond 11, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Strom Thurmond opened Region 3-AA play with a bang, cruising past Batesburg-Leesville in a five-inning win.

The Rebels scored twice in the first inning, then blew the game open with a five-run second and four-run third.

Next up for Strom Thurmond is a home game Thursday against Ninety Six.

Fox Creek JV 16, Silver Bluff JV 0

Boys' Golf

T-Breds win again at Magnolia Invitational

South Aiken's boys' golf team took control on day two to win the Magnolia Invitational at Beech Creek Golf Club in Sumter, the T-Breds' third tournament win in as many chances this season.

The T-Breds trailed West Ashley by one heading into Tuesday's final round, then turned in the best round of the tournament to finish 10 strokes clear of Nation Ford at 17-over 449.

Miles Eubanks led the charge, posting a bogey-free 4-under 68 in the final round for an even-par total, then earned medalist honors in a playoff. He was named to the All-Tournament team along with Cameron Biddle, who tied for fifth at 7-over 151. Peyton Owen tied for 11th at 11 over, and Patrick Desmond tied for 18th at 17 over.

Up next for the T-Breds is a Region 4-AAAA match Tuesday against Aiken High at The Aiken Golf Club.

Boys' Soccer

Aiken 4, Midland Valley 0

Ethan Baker and Erik Strom each scored their first goal of the season, and Aidan Onderdonk Snow scored a pair of goals as the Hornets stayed unbeaten with a 4-0 win over Midland Valley.

Colin Drake, Aiden Snead, Marco Diaz and Reid Raintree each had an assist, and Job Diaz had four saves in net for the shutout.

Up next for Aiken (9-0, 2-0 Region 4-AAAA) is a home game Thursday against Saluda. Midland Valley (3-2, 1-1) visits South Aiken on Friday.

Boys' Tennis

Aiken 6, Midland Valley 0

Aiken High moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 4-AAAA play with a shutout win over Midland Valley.

Girls' Soccer

Aiken 5, Midland Valley 0

Carolina Pettigrew scored a hat trick, and Sophia Garcia and Phoebe Hiner each scored a goal in Aiken High's 5-0 win over Midland Valley.

Resa Slack had three assists, and Gracie Patterson and Margaret Clifford all had assists. Carolina Salinas had the shutout in net for the Hornets (5-4-1, 2-1 Region 4-AAAA), who visit South Aiken on Tuesday. Midland Valley hosts South Aiken on Friday.

South Aiken 2, Airport 0

Ella McCraw and Zoe Schifer each scored a goal, and Maddie Coffman stopped three shots as South Aiken moved to 2-0 in Region 4-AAAA play with a 2-0 win over Airport.

Up next for the T-Breds (4-2 overall) is a road match Friday at Midland Valley.

Softball

Fox Creek 13, Silver Bluff 2

Fox Creek opened Region 3-AA play with a big win over Silver Bluff.

The teams meet again Friday at Silver Bluff.

Fox Creek JV 9, Silver Bluff JV 4