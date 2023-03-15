Open in App
Houston, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 available free agents who could still help the Houston Texans

By Mark Lane,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8GEN_0lJpFWQV00

The Houston Texans were active during the legal tampering period of free agency.

However, there are still holes on the roster that the Texans have to address.

It is possible general manager Nick Caserio and rookie coach DeMeco Ryans are waiting to see what is available in the 2023 NFL draft to add young, premium talent to the roster. Even if Houston is adding another crop of “hold the fort guys,” they need to be careful now not to add progress-stoppers who take snaps and chances at experience away from younger players.

If the Texans are still looking for veterans to meet these roster needs and shore up some positions ahead of the draft, here are four available free agents who could be of service.

OT Isaiah Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWQax_0lJpFWQV00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

If the Texans are looking to move on from Laremy Tunsil, then adding Wynn would be a decent option to provide depth at tackle as they figured out who was the new blindside protector between Charlie Heck, Kenyon Green, and Tytus Howard.

RB Miles Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEbFz_0lJpFWQV00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders generated 259 carries for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground while also catching 20 passes for 78 yards through 17 games, 15 of which he started. Sanders would be a veteran change of pace back to keep Dameon Pierce fresh.

C-G Connor McGovern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317pTt_0lJpFWQV00
(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The one position where the Texans aren’t solid is center, and the former Denver Broncos and New York Jets version of Connor McGovern would provide that depth. The Texans are bringing back Scott Quessenberry for another season, but they could still use a competitor for the starting center position.

RB Damien Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xx63v_0lJpFWQV00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

In the same vein that Sanders would be a change of pace back for Pierce, why not have another violent runner for defenses to contend with? The commitment to Harris would be commensurate with how much of the run new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik wants to emphasize. The former Alabama product had 106 carries for 462 yards and three touchdowns through 11 games last season, nine of which he started.

