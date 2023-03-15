Lori Harvey Is A Goddess In Her Latest IG Photo Dump

Lori Harvey stepped out over the weekend for the Oscars festivities and of course, gave us fashion envy once again with her killer style.

After completely owning the carpet at the Vanity Fair event, she headed over for her second stop of the night and stepped out for the Gold Party in Los Angeles hosted by Beyoncé and Jay Z for the annual awards show’s round of after-parties. The SKN creator gave us style goals while she strutted her stuff in a fabulous look from Zuhair Murad Haute Couture. Styled by the beauty’s longtime stylist Elly, the two-piece fit included a black and gold embellished top and black slacks with dramatic feather detailing at the knees and ankles that looked like it was made specifically for her.

Harvey paired the designer ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings in her ears. As for her hair, she wore her cheek-length locs in a cornrow braided style and served face with a dramatic beat for her fashionable night out.

The model recently shared her look on Instagram, uploading a recap photo dump that showed off the look from all angles. “Gold Party in Zuhair Murad Couture ” she captioned the fashionable post.

Check it out below.

“Everything!! ” wrote one of Lori’s followers underneath the fashionable post while another wrote, “Yeeesssss Lori, you did that Hun-ti!” and indeed she did!

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Did she nail it?

