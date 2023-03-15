Shots fired at several Toledo homes, including one with children inside

Toledo police were investigating after a car and three homes, including one that contained children, were struck by gunfire in two separate incidents on Tuesday night.

There were no injuries in the shootings, police said.

Just before 8 p.m. police responded to the 3800 block of Hoiles Avenue in West Toledo after receiving a report of shots fired. Two homes across the street from each other were struck. Several children were inside one of the homes but were uninjured.

About two hours later, police responded to the 1400 block of Huron Street in North Toledo for another report of a shooting. A home had been struck by the gunfire, as had a vehicle in front. Police found bullet casings on the sidewalk and road, a report said.

Authorities said they were investigating both cases.