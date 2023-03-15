Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Colts sign DE Samson Ebukam: How Twitter reacted

By Meghan Hall,

5 days ago
To the shock of everyone but general manager Chris Ballard, the Indianapolis Colts have been active in the early days of the free agency legal tampering period.

One of the most notable moves included the team signing former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal. Ebukam will receive $11 million in the first year and a maximum of $27 million.

Signing Ebukam all but signals that the team is out on pending free agent Yannick Ngakoue. Ebukam’s sack production does not match Ngakoue, but his ability to generate pressure and collapse the pocket gives him plenty of upside.

Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts signing Samson Ebukam.

