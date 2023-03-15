72-foot high dome at NH sports complex mysteriously deflates

Dome at Goffstown, New Hampshire sports complex mysteriously deflates 00:15

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. - A sports dome in Goffstown, New Hampshire that was 72 feet high mysteriously deflated early Wednesday morning.

The fire department was called to NH Sportsdome , an indoor sports complex on Goffstown Back Road, after getting a report that it had collapsed, possibly from the heavy, wet snow that had fallen in the nor'easter.

When they got there, the firefighters found it had actually deflated and had not collapsed.

The deflated NH Sportsdome in Goffstown, New Hampshire on March 15, 2023. CBS Boston

"The direct cause is not known," the fire department said on Facebook. "Security Video showed the deflation of the complex."

No one was inside and no one was hurt.

"The owner of the facility is investigating the cause," the fire department said in its statement.