Open in App
Winnetka, IL
See more from this location?
The Record North Shore

Winnetka 36 dance marathon sets new standard by raising $84,000 for children’s hospital

By Joe Coughlin,

3 days ago

This year’s comeback of the Winnetka Public Schools’ dance marathon was twice as nice.

After pausing the event in 2021 and 2022, students brought it back this year and doubled the amount raised for Lurie Children’s Hospital with the March 3 event.

The students collected nearly $85,000 for the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLTLo_0lJoFTlz00
A group of Winnetka students enjoy the dance marathon on March 3 in Winnetka.

“I am so proud of the time, effort, thought and heart that our community poured into this event,” D36 Superintendent Dr. Kelly Tess said in an email to The Record . “The parents and teachers who led the volunteer efforts modeled our district’s vision of ‘making a meaningful difference in the world’ to our students.'”

The district’s dance marathon began in 2019 and returned the following year before the two-year pause. In 2020, the event raised approximately $42,000.

The event challenges students in The Skokie School (Grades 5-6) and Carleton Washburne Junior High (Grades 7-8) to raise funds through individual outreach and a series of events leading up to the dance marathon.

Winnetka’s Gina Gooden was one of the parent organizers said student committees would meet each week to map out the fundraising events, such as a coin war — for which students would bring handfuls of change to their schools — that raised $8,000 all by itself.

“A bulk of the ideas came from this group of amazing young people,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1pkC_0lJoFTlz00
The dance marathon featured plenty of help from district staffers and parents.

It all led to the dance marathon on March 3, when students enjoyed a series of activities including dancing, playing basketball, competing for raffle prizes and, the highlight, pieing their teachers. The students also made blankets and coloring books for the patients of Lurie Children’s Hospital.

“I am astounded by the number ($84,000). I don’t understand how we raised that much money to be honest,” Gooden said, adding, “This really goes out to the kids. They just really got into it.”

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post Winnetka 36 dance marathon sets new standard by raising $84,000 for children’s hospital appeared first on The Record .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How WGN’s Pat Elwood honors his daughter and St Baldrick’s
Chicago, IL1 day ago
What is match day? Chicago medical students learn where they will spend residency
Chicago, IL1 day ago
West suburban high schools under fire for controversial cotton lesson in slavery unit
Naperville, IL1 day ago
Not for the faint of heart: the medical school ritual known as 'Match Day'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
University students will learn place of residency during Match Day
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Get Free Admission to 11+ Chicago Area Museums If You Live in These Illinois Districts
Chicago, IL1 day ago
IL Dept of Juvenile Justice To Host Job Screenings
Alton, IL1 day ago
Summer is Ahead: Ravinia Festival Announces Broad-Ranging Program
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
PAWS Pet of the Week: Aslan
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Unexpected Cancellation Prompts Surprise Fish Dinner Donations
Naperville, IL3 days ago
Lincoln Park Zoo lion cubs receive names months after birth
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Leaders of Chicago's LGBTQ community oppose mayoral candidate over anti-LGBTQ actions
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
The 7 Most Exclusive Members-Only Clubs in Chicago — And How to Join
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Evanston police secure area where 'disturbed' person was believed to be barricaded
Evanston, IL1 day ago
House of Cakes - Chicago, IL - Review
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPS lawsuit claims teacher told students 'the longer you cry, the longer I will hit you'
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Evanston police secure area after search for emotionally disturbed person
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Community rallies for Joey Burdi, 3-year-old west suburban boy suffering from rare cancer
Bloomingdale, IL3 days ago
Board Notebook: Retiring officers celebrated; Wilmette bests ’22 revenue budget; nonpermitted residential work leads to fine
Wilmette, IL3 days ago
St. Patrick's Day on Lenten Friday: Archdiocese of Chicago, Boston differ on dispensation requests
Chicago, IL3 days ago
WGN’s Dan Ponce sings ‘I Want It That Way’ with Boy Band Night
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bond denied for Aurora man accused of downtown Naperville shooting
Naperville, IL1 day ago
Video shows 9-year-old boy with autism being humiliated, apparently tied up on school bus
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois Father Of Year Uses Toddler To Steal From Popular Store
Hanover Park, IL3 days ago
Five women injured in crash in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights, IL11 hours ago
Little Village woman missing since January found dead in laundry cart on West Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bags Of Cash Stolen From IL Armored Car At St. Patrick’s Party
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
Popular food chain opens another new location in Illinois
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Extremely Rare Glimpse Into One of Chicago’s Most Notable Addresses
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, ‘Encanto’ show highlight Ravinia’s 2023 lineup
Highland Park, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy