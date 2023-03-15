Eagles to release Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay

In a move that could have huge ramifications this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release cornerback Darius Slay according to Adam Schefter.

Slay appeared to confirm the news himself via his Twitter account.

According to Over the Cap’s potential transaction chart, the Eagles could have easily created $12 million in salary cap space by restructuring Slay’s deal.

With the Post June 1 release, Philadelphia will create $17.5 million in cap space, but the team will gain $8.6 million in a dead salary cap.

If they cut Slay immediately, they gain $3 million in cap space but gain $22.4 million in dead cap space.