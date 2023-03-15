Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of the Eagles agreeing to a deal with CB James Bradberry

By Glenn Erby,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LvmE_0lJo9rIK00

James Bradberry is back with the Eagles after agreeing to a three-year, $38 million deal free-agent deal.

Bradberry logged 44 tackles, three interceptions, and a pick-six in 2022 while betting on himself after signing a one-year deal following his release from the Giants.

The moves keep one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks in Philadelphia and depending on what happens with Darius Slay, the organization could maintain one of the league’s top duos.

Here’s an instant analysis and takeaways from the move.

Salary rank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqHdV_0lJo9rIK00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The $12.6 million per season average puts Bradberry among the top 15 at his position and is a fair deal for a veteran set to turn 30 years old.

Bradberry turned down more lucrative offers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gE7TO_0lJo9rIK00
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Bradberry gave the Eagles an opportunity to match any final offer, and he did more than that, turning down more lucrative offers to stay with the Eagles.

Eagles dynamic duo is no more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0uL1_0lJo9rIK00
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Bradberry is returning, but he’ll play without Darius Slay, as Adam Schefter reported that the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing the Pro Bowl cornerback at the start of the new league year.

