5 worst free agent signings in Denver Broncos history

By Brandon Walker,

5 days ago
As the NFL’s 2023 free agency period officially begins on Wednesday, we take a look back at five of the worst free agent signings in Denver Broncos history.

Case Keenum

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Believe it or not, Keenum is the only Broncos quarterback since the Peyton Manning-era to start all 16 games in a season. Denver signed Keenum the offseason after the “Minneapolis Miracle,” the play that put Keenum on the proverbial football map. Despite starting all 16 games, the Broncos went 6-10, with Keenum throwing 18 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. Keenum was released by Denver the following offseason. Keenum has played backup roles for both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills since then.

4

Daryl Gardener

(Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Gardener may be the second-worst free agent signing in Broncos history. After starting 82 games as a Miami Dolphin, Denver signed him to a seven-year contract worth about $35 million in 2003. Gardener only played five games during his one year with the team. Gardener was suspended multiple times for conduct detrimental to the team, and was released in 2004.

3

Jarvis Green

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

On this list, Green holds the distinctive honor of never having played a regular season game in a Broncos uniform. Despite being signed in 2010 to a four-year deal, then-Denver head coach Josh McDaniels cut Green after preseason. A long-time New England Patriot, it was thought that Green might have been able to be an asset on the defensive line, but McDaniels apparently thought otherwise.

2

Kyle Fuller

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Kyle Fuller was brought in by former head coach Vic Fangio to bolster an already-strong secondary for the Broncos. Fuller had put up good numbers as a Chicago Bear, and was thought to be one of the best free agent corners of the 2021 cycle. Fuller started 10 out of the 16 games in 2021, getting playing time in every game. With Denver, Fuller had the worst statistical year of his career, allowing career highs in opponent passer rating, yards per completion, touchdowns allowed, all without an interception. Fuller was benched multiple times, and never really became the answer Denver thought he might be. The Broncos let him walk in free agency the following year.

1

Ja'Wuan James

Ja’Wuan James has a strong case to be considered the worst free agent signing in Denver Broncos history. After playing in all 16 games only twice during his time as a Miami Dolphin, Denver signed James to a four-year deal worth $52 million, with $32 million in guaranteed money in 2019. Over the span of two seasons, one season where he didn’t play a game, James played a grand total of 63 snaps as a Bronco. James hurt himself during the 2021 offseason, allowing Denver to comfortably get out of the contract. He went on to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was again injured, missing 16 games.

