Baton Rouge, LA
5 takeaways as LSU baseball prepares to begin SEC play

By Kyle Richardson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2NM2_0lJngMjc00

Non-conference play is over, and it is time to find out if these LSU Tigers are as great as we think they are.

After another 5-0 week for LSU last week, they started off this week strong with a 16-0 victory over New Orleans in its midweek game.

Tommy White has returned at third base, which put Tre Morgan back at his original spot, first base.

Here, we will break down our takeaways as LSU is heading into conference play on the road against No. 11 Texas A&M this coming weekend. We’ll discuss the play of Thatcher Hurd and Jared Jones, fielding percentage, strikeouts and stolen bases.

Thatcher Hurd is improving

After a rough start in his first game of the season, Thatcher Hurd has come on strong. He was honored as the SEC Pitcher of the Week and one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week. Hurd went 2-0 last week with 18 strikeouts and 3 walks in 13 innings.

Jared Jones may not be from this planet

Jared Jones had an unreal week. He went six for 10 with four homers, 11 RBI and five runs scored as he helped LSU sweep Samford in the last non-conference series before the Tigers travel to Texas A&M. Between him and Cade Beloso, LSU looks to be in a nice place at first base.

LSU fielding has improved from last season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJ6k8_0lJngMjc00
The Daily Advertiser

LSU finished last in the conference last season with a 96% fielding percentage. 96% would be great for a lot of things, but that won’t cut it if you want to win the College World Series. But this season, LSU is first in the SEC with a fielding percentage of 99%. The Tigers are also top five in the conference in double plays with 10.

Strikeout numbers are high

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVTk8_0lJngMjc00
The Daily Advertiser

LSU ranks as the No. 4 team in the SEC with 122 strikeouts. Usually, being highly ranked is a good thing. Not this time. When you get into tough conference games, regional, super regionals and maybe even the College World Series, having a lot of strikeouts will get you eliminated.

Just like last year, not much movement on the base paths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCNWh_0lJngMjc00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Last season, LSU was the second-worst team in the SEC as far as steal attempts are concerned. The Tigers were 22-29 in steals on the season. The only team that attempted fewer steals was the Georgia Bulldogs, which went 20-24 on steals. The next closest team was Alabama at 51. As for this season, not much has changed on that front. LSU is last in the conference in steals with only 10 so far. That hasn’t caused any issues so far, but it will be worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.

