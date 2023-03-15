I hosted Love Island but I could barely look the winning couple in the eye reveals Maya Jama

LOVE Island host Maya Jama has confessed she found the finale more emotional than she thought - particularly with winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Maya completed her first series of hosting Love Island by crowning Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan as the winter 2023 winners, giving them the £50,000 prize.

Maya has revealed why she struggled to look at the Love Island winners Credit: Rex

Maya believes Kai and Sanam are the real deal Credit: Rex

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall were runners up, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi came in third place, with Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga coming in fourth.

Maya, who took over presenting duties from Laura Whitmore this series, has now spoken out about what it was like in those moments – and it's safe to say the star got a bit choked up.

"I love, love, love Kai and Sanam as a couple," she said. "They’re so sweet together, and you can tell they really love being in each other's company.

"When Sanam came in she felt like a perfect fit for Kai. You can see just how much of a warm heart she has, I could barely look her in the

eye after she accidentally said she was in love with Kai during the final - she almost set me off - but that’s when I knew there was something real.

"They bring out a genuine side in one another."

Sanam accidentally let slip during her finale interview with Maya that she had fallen in love with Kai – covering her mouth in shock as it slipped out.

Now the couple are already planning on moving in together in a bid to make their relationship last on the outside.

The teacher and the social worker coupled up after meeting in Casa Amor – much to the anger of Kai's previous partner Olivia Hawkins, despite her also recoupling.

Since then the pair have been inseparable, and despite being deemed one of the "least compatible" by their fellow islanders, won over the hearts of the viewers who kept them in.

The duo won the show by a landslide, and later revealed they are going to treat themselves to a holiday with the prize money before investing it and giving some to Sanam’s mum.

"As soon as we get out here, that's when even more effort starts," Kai said. "You can really value someone's time and effort when you have to put in the time and effort. That's what I am looking forward to."

"That is something I want to work towards," Sanam agreed. "I've spoken to Kai as well and I would love to work on building us up more on the outside and then work towards moving in together."

"I've always said for the right girl and the right relationship you would move anywhere," Kai added. "If you've got a connection with someone and want to spend time with someone wherever they are it's going to feel like home. Living in Bedford is no issue!"

Kai and Sanam were crowned the winners of winter Love Island 2023 Credit: Rex