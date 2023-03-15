Open in App
Angela Bassett Reveals The Movie Offers Stopped Rolling In For 18 Months After Her First Oscar Nomination

By Marsha Badger,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlOdZ_0lJnaGVg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HK8NV_0lJnaGVg00

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


The world is still up in arms over Angela Bassett’s Oscar snub during Sunday night’s Academy Awards show. And while we’re not surprised by the oversight – how could we be? we did just witness Beyoncé’s snub at the Grammys – the sting doesn’t hurt any less.

In a resurfaced Vanity Fair conversation between Bassett and Keke Palmer, the iconic actress reveals that she didn’t receive any movie offers for 18 months after her first Oscar nomination.

#AngelaBassett did the thing! #KekePalmer

♬ original sound – Vanity Fair

“There were 18 months, a year and a half where when I didn’t work, you know?” Bassett said.

“And was it cause you were turning a lot of things down?” Palmer asked.

“No!” she replied. “There was no material. There was nothing offered. And now I guess maybe you’re in this position where you’ve been nominated for an Oscar, you’re a lead in this picture. What do you do then? But you can’t trick yourself into thinking I’ve got to be the lead in every situation. You can’t do that,” she continued.

As the conversation continues, both Bassett and Palmer agree they prefer to do work that “moves” them, and have pivoted to explore other options like VoiceOvers, animations and documentaries.

“And you just keep working,” Bassett advised.

The Wakanda Forever actress received her first Oscar nomination in 1993 for her role as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It . Back then, Black actresses received the shorter end of the stick, and honestly, they still do. But our ability to create our own lanes, with our own capital, has changed. Not receiving offers for 18 months is shocking, but Bassett’s career has flourished so much since then, and she is likely turning down opportunities.

Her ability to pivot during the drought is a lesson on creating opportunities for yourself, despite your career accolades.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett)

Despite her recent Oscar snub, Bassett shared her sweet moments from the eventful evening with her loved ones and peers.

DON’T MISS…

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars

Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis

Angela Bassett Doesn’t Need An Oscar But She Definitely Deserves One

The Queen Has Arrived: 7 Times Angela Bassett Served Us Royal Fashion

