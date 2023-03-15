Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore guard C.J. Noland enters transfer portal

By Bryant Crews,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DgmbU_0lJnZU5D00

Oklahoma had a frustrating season, and hard decisions will come in the offseason. The Sooners will experience that firsthand this offseason. Sophomore guard C.J. Noland was the first to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon.

Noland came to Oklahoma as a heralded consensus top 100 prospect out of Waxahachie, Texas. He appeared in 33 games as a freshman and was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. He averaged 3.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

He didn’t take much of a step forward this season, averaging 3.2 points per game. He started the first eight games but couldn’t hold on to the starting role. He averaged 14.2 minutes per game this season. He eventually lost his spot in the rotation to freshman Milos Uzan.

The focus on the development of guards Otega Oweh, Bijan Cortes, and Uzan put Noland in a bind going forward. All three were playing more meaningful minutes down the stretch to end this season.

That doesn’t consider that the Sooners will also welcome its highest-rated recruit since Trae Young in small forward Kaden Cooper. Cooper, at 6-foot-5, also figures to play on the ball and initiate the offense, thus pushing Noland down the depth chart even farther.

Noland was recruited by SMU, Texas A&M, and Big 12 rival Oklahoma State out and may look into revisiting one of those places for his next destination.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Commanders select athletic left tackle in new 3-round mock draft
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS23 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Basketball World Calls Out Duke Player For Flopping
Durham, NC2 days ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Georgetown makes coaching hire, Micah Shrewsberry still at Penn State
State College, PA32 minutes ago
Source: Mike Brey to be hired as USF head coach
South Bend, IN5 hours ago
Drew Timme said TCU's trash talk 'didn't sound so smart' for such a 'highly educated' school
Fort Worth, TX6 hours ago
NCAA Tournament Reporter Getting Praised For Her Interviews Last Night
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
NEC Player of the Year visiting Penn State
State College, PA1 hour ago
Michigan basketball player to enter NCAA transfer portal
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
College basketball analyst Andy Katz power ranks Texas, Sweet 16 teams
Austin, TX2 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Skip Bayless saying 'Alabama is a lock to win March Madness'
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
Sports World Reacts To Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, UNC Announcement
Lexington, KY23 hours ago
LSU basketball has been in contact with guard transfer from North Carolina
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Rick Barnes previews NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game versus FAU
Knoxville, TN1 hour ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
North Carolina moves up in latest baseball Coaches Poll
Chapel Hill, NC37 minutes ago
USC 2023-2024 roster shows why Trojans are in a position to improve a lot
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
NC State among teams that have contacted former UNC forward
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Charles Barkley Names Most 'Impressive' NCAA Tournament Win
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Florida football's cornerbacks coach signs contract extension, gets promotion
Gainesville, FL1 hour ago
UNC basketball schedules visit with transfer portal target
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
2024 WR Braylon Staley lists Alabama as finalist in his recruitment
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
Bengals safety Nick Scott says Joe Burrow, new teammates reached out quickly
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Game Three Recap: No. 15 Texas A&M vs No. 1 LSU
College Station, TX1 hour ago
Texas A&M 2023 spring football schedule breakdown and info
College Station, TX1 hour ago
Report: Temple University interested in Sixers' Sam Cassell to be their new coach
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy