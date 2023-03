Georgetown — Road Closure of West Robbins Road between Redden Road and Maple Branch Road

The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of West Robbins Road between Redden Road and Maple Branch Road starting on Monday, March 20th through late May (weather permitting) for bridge improvements.

Detour: Motorists traveling southbound on West Robbins Road: Turn right onto Maple Branch Road, and then left onto Redden Road, back to West Robbins Road.

Motorists traveling northbound on West Robbins Road: Use Redden Road to Maple Branch Road, then use Maple Branch Road back to West Robbins Road.