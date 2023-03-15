What Titans are getting in ex-Jaguars OLB Arden Key

The Tennessee Titans made one of their bigger moves of free agency thus far when the team reportedly agreed to terms with former Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher, Arden Key.

The addition of Key is huge, as the Titans are set to lose two of their edge rushers from last season in Bud Dupree, who is expected to be cut, and DeMarcus Walker, who has agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears.

Key was one of the more attractive edge rushers on the market this offseason after having two solid campaigns in a row with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and the Jaguars in 2022.

So, what can the Titans expect from their newest edge rusher?

To get more information on that, we turned to the managing editor of Jags Wire, Adam Stites, who gave us some insight into Key’s strengths, weaknesses, and if he views Key as a full-time starter in 2023.

What are Key's strengths?

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

AS: Key is a high-motor, high-energy player in more ways than one. His 4.5 sacks on the year don’t quite show the consistent pressure he brought and there isn’t really a way to quantify the lively personality that he brought the Jaguars’ locker room. Players consistently called him the loudest and biggest personality on the roster.

What are Key's weaknesses?

AP Photo/David Dermer

AS: While Key has versatility and can line up just about anywhere in the front seven, he’s a bit of a master of none. That made him a really valuable rotational piece who could give the Jaguars defense a boost on pass-rushing downs and add a big body on short-yardage moments. But it may not serve him well if the Titans hope to give Key a full-time starting role.

Is Key capable of being a full-time starter?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

AS: Given his skill set, I think Key is best used as a versatile rotational piece, but getting 30-40 snaps out of him a game won’t be difficult.