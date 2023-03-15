Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
On3.com

Kentucky Hockey leaves for National Championships in Boston

By Tyler Thompson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwsYR_0lJnH3wJ00
Photo via Kentucky Hockey

The Kentucky Hockey team qualified for the ACHA National Championships for the first time since 2008, and thanks to the generosity of the Big Blue Nation, the Cats are now on their way to Boston.

Kentucky clinched the No. 3 seed in the Southeast in the Division II Championships, but, as a club team that is not supported by the University, didn’t have the funding to make the trip. So, they started a GoFundMe and partnered with several local businesses in hopes of raising the $80,000 they needed for travel, hotels, food, and much more.

In just two weeks, they did it. The t-shirts they sold through a partnership with Shop Local Kentucky raised $30,000 alone.

“We trusted our fans, the community, to get behind us, and they did. We’re very thankful for that,” forward Gary Eastlack told WKYT.

Kentucky holds a 29-6 record this season, the most wins in program history. The Wildcats swept 10 teams throughout, including three wins over the Louisville Cardinals. The Cats are led by Tim Pergram, who was named the TSCHL (Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League) Coach of the Year. The scene at home matches are epic and, to Pegram, proof that the program is here to stay.

“When we have games here, it’s a sellout within the first 15 minutes,” Coach Tim Pegram said. “This is a 40-year-old program that’s been very, very successful. Yes, it’s been 15 years since we’ve been at Nationals, but we’re back now. And we don’t plan on leaving for quite a while.”

The Wildcats left for Boston this morning. Their first match is Friday, March 17 in Boston at 11:00 a.m. EST against the No. 2 seed University of Saint Thomas. The Final Four begins on Monday, March 20. All games will be streamed on HockeyTV.

Go Cats. You can still buy those t-shirts, by the way.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
What Kansas State players are saying from the locker room ahead of their Second Round game against Kentucky
Manhattan, KS11 hours ago
Kentucky Coach John Calipari Shares Heartfelt Message After NCAA Tournament Win
Lexington, KY15 hours ago
WATCH: Providence’s Clifton Moore shoots a free throw sitter vs. Kentucky
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas State vs. Kentucky odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness Round of 32 matchup
Lexington, KY12 hours ago
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Prediction: Expert Picks, Odds, Stats & Best Bets – NCAA Tournament Round Second Round
Lexington, KY15 hours ago
Unbeaten Transy women playing in school’s first Final Four
Lexington, KY1 day ago
U of L lands Illinois guard Skyy Clark; 5-star Flowers commits
Louisville, KY1 day ago
High School Boy's Sweet 16
Lexington, KY2 days ago
What channel is Kentucky vs. Providence on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 March Madness Round 1 game
Providence, RI2 days ago
Lyon’s Season Ends in The Quarterfinals of The KHSAA Sweet 16 to GRC 60-56
Eddyville, KY1 day ago
Three local teams survive and advance to the State Semifinals
Versailles, KY1 day ago
Different school, same team: 2 eastern Ky. schools made a moment that’ll last a lifetime
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Publix announces second Lexington location, fifth planned for Kentucky
Lexington, KY1 day ago
‘Match Day’ giving UK medical students a glimpse into their futures
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Major discount retail chain to close majority of store locations in Kentucky
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Kentucky artist teaches flatfooting to students around the world
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Southern Living names Ramsey’s Diner as best locally-owned restaurant in Kentucky
Lexington, KY2 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Kentucky
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Fort Mitchell native, former UK student caught on camera using racial slurs appears in court
Fort Mitchell, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy