Center Light and Champion

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn send letter in support of Federal Relief following Winter storm Mara; includes Shelby County

By News Staff,

3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote a letter last week to President Joe Biden supporting Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for an emergency disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to Texans impacted by Winter Storm Mara in Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Denton, Falls, Hays, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Milam, Red River, Robertson, Shelby , Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties.

The Senators wrote, “We respectfully urge you to approve the Governor's request for the FEMA Public Assistance program.”

“The Governor and local officials have informed us that the severity and magnitude of the storm are beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government and that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to save lives and protect property, public health, and safety. Prolonged displacement due to damaged homes, businesses, and other property is one of many dangers Texans face in affected areas.”

Full text of the letter can be found here and below.

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, D.C. 20500

Mr. President:

It is our understanding that the State of Texas, through the Office of the Governor, has formally requested an emergency disaster declaration due to Winter Storm Mara that began impacting Texas on Sunday, January 30, 2023. As you know, Governor Abbott has already declared a state disaster in Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Denton, Falls, Hays, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Milam, Red River, Robertson, Shelby , Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. Major storm conditions resulted in sub-freezing temperatures, strained energy capacity, and treacherous roadways that have impacted homes and businesses and are a continued threat to the health and security of Texans.

The Governor and local officials have informed us that the severity and magnitude of the storm are beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government and that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to save lives and protect property, public health, and safety. Prolonged displacement due to damaged homes, businesses, and other property is one of many dangers Texans face in affected areas. We respectfully urge you to approve the Governor's request for the FEMA Public Assistance program, including categories A through G, and Direct Federal Assistance for Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Denton, Falls, Hays, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Milam, Red River, Robertson, Shelby , Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties.

We stand prepared to assist you in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request. Please do not hesitate to reach out to our offices with any questions.

Sincerely,

/S/

