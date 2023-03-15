Open in App
Grand Haven, MI
Grand Haven Tribune

Local protester causes concern setting up near GHHS entrance

By Tribune Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHdor_0lJn8s8p00
Douglas Wilson spread his belongings out in front of the Grand Haven City Hall earlier this winter. On Wednesday morning, he was camped out near the entrance to Grand Haven High School. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A West Michigan man who was recently told he can’t camp overnight on city of Grand Haven property moved south, and was camped out between two of the entrance drives at Grand Haven High School on Wednesday morning.

GHHS Principal Tracy Wilson sent an email to the district’s parents saying that the school staff was aware of the man sitting at the entrance to the high school campus.

“Many of you know that this is the same individual who has been camped around town in the city of Grand Haven,” Wilson wrote. “Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is well aware of the situation and we are working collaboratively to determine next steps.”

The man, Douglas Wilson, described himself to the Tribune as “voluntarily houseless.” He spent much of the winter camping in Grand Haven’s Central Park, and can often be seen on high-traffic street corners with a sign reading, “Dad’s Rights Matter – Honk!”

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Scott Grimes said he learned about the man camped out near the school entrance at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Sheriff’s Office car came out and parked near the man with its lights flashing as students arrived at school.

Grimes said Douglas Wilson technically was not on school property but instead was still in the public right of way.

Still, his presence caused concern.

“Absolutely, our students’ safety is our top priority, and that’s why we work so collaboratively with the Ottawa County sheriff with this situation,” Grimes said, adding that by 9 a.m. Wednesday the man had packed up and left.

Comments / 0

