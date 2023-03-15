Cowboys Foe Eagles Moves: Sanders Goodbye, Penny Signs

The Eagles - forced by the salary cap to "pay the piper,'' as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently predicted - are moving on from Miles Sanders.

FRISCO - “To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart,” Miles Sanders wrote on Twitter this week, a hint at another financial change for the Dallas Cowboys' rivals in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Why the goodbye?

Because the Eagles - forced by the salary cap to "pay the piper,'' as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently predicted (accurately, despite all the abuse that was heaped on him for telling the truth ) - can't afford him.

But they can afford Rashaad Penny, who when healthy, has been a top-notch back for the Seattle Seahawks. ... but who most importantly is coming over with a one-year contract with a base salary of ... $1.35 million.

Yup. That's it.

Penny, 27, has spent his entire five-year career with the Seahawks after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks will of course rely on Kenneth Walker III , who rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games in his rookie 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Sanders can now try to cash in - though the Cowboys are one of the few teams that seems willing to "pay'' a running back, and they've already locked into doing so with Tony Pollard and his $10 million tag.

Sanders last year carries 259 times for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. But one of the sharpest ways to build a roster is to not spend at running back. ... and suddenly, predictably, the Eagles cannot afford to do that, anyway.

