The Pittsburgh Steelers are gaining steam in free agency, with plenty of moves left to come.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made moves - some expected and some not - but it's only the beginning of their free agency period.

So far, the Steelers have signed offensive lineman Nate Herbig, cornerback Patrick Peterson and inside linebacker Cole Holcomb. They've also re-signed defensive end Larry Ogunjobi and safety Damontae Kazee.

Safety Terrell Edmunds and inside linebacker Devin Bush are still sitting on the market. Pittsburgh still has holes to fill. And while they're dealing with free agency, they're also making their rounds through some big-name Pro Days.

There has been plenty of excitement through two days of free agency for the Steelers. Really though, this team has plenty left to do, and it won't all be signing players.

Don't expect things to slow down for the Steelers. Their free agency is just getting started.

